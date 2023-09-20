Neon lights, frisbees, disposable vapes, and other random objects cluttered the floor of a makeshift runway. Over a hundred attendees sat in awe, watching garbage glide down the catwalk.

It was no "Project Runway" — but participants appeared to be making it a fun way.

Art production company, "trippy" wonderland of art, culture and food — and national trend-setter — Meow Wolf produced a a recycle-based fashion show Tuesday, aptly titled "Absolute Rubbish: A Trashion Show."

The runway show, held in Meow Wolf's live event venue Convergence Station at 1338 1st St., featured 20 local artists showing off their recycled fashion designs.

The idea stemmed from the company's ever-growing roots in sustainability.

Meow Wolf was certified as a B Corporation in 2017 and again in 2021. The certification requires that a for-profit company meets sustainability, environmental and accountability standards set by B Corporation.

The company is one of the first in the entertainment industry to receive the certification, said Kate Major, wardrobe coordinator at Denver Meow Wolf and the creator and curator of Absolute Rubbish.

Her idea for Absolute Rubbish spawned from that certification. Her and the rest of the team often reuse materials for costumes. The exhibit even has an exhibit themed entirely after garbage and trash art. The idea came naturally.

Major was also inspired by Meow Wolf's first fashion show in 2022 during Denver's Fashion Week. She pushed the team.

"We can do fashion shows and really make them weird," Major said.

And weird it was.

Skye Barker Maa, designer at Skye Aire and owner of Factory Fashion at Stanley Marketplace, jumped on the idea due to its weirdness. She had met Major through other Avant Garde fashion shows and was one of the many local designers to throw their recycled hat into the trash-can ring.

Her look, titled Wired, used recycled telephone cords and wires, something she picked up on during trips to Africa.

"It's a common medium in other countries," Maa said. "In Africa, there's a problem because people will cut down phone lines for the copper wire. They use them to weave baskets and other crafts."

She added that in other trash fashion shows, people often use trash bags and bottles. She wanted to try something different, and her fascination with the wire art pushed her to create the designs.

Maa said the idea of Absolute Rubbish is "brilliant" for artists. She points toward the cost effectiveness for both the artist and the potential consumer.

"Finding materials that are recycled is so much cheaper than buying 16 yards of fabric," she said. "And from a sustainability standpoint, we’re trying to live in a world where we’re more careful with our resources and how we’re affecting the planet, especially in fashion design.”

But Maa looks at Meow Wolf and the events as more than just environmental sustainability. She calls it "artist sustainability" as well. She says Meow Wolf's art-fashion-music interweaving leads to more opportunities and creativity for local artists.

“When you go to South Dakota, you take your friends to Mount Rushmore. When people come to Denver, you take them to Meow Wolf," she said.

Major agrees, giving praise to the company for allowing her to create such an outlandish event idea.

"Meow Wolf is about the art," Major said. "That’s all they care about. Supporting artists in the community, getting it in front of people and showing the changes that can happen in your life when you regularly interact with that art.”

Absolute Rubbish certainly did just that — providing a plethora of attendees with new inspiration and recycling ideas, along with some jaw-dropping fashion.

Just don't do too much dumpster diving. It's bad for your health, unless your name is Oscar.