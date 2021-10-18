Welcome to the Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to dennis.huspeni@gazette.com.

Now Open

Denver residents can now get a taste of Hawaiian joe as the first Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii opened Thursday at 2990 Speer Blvd., Denver.

It’s the 22nd U.S. store opening for the Centennial-based franchisor Royal Aloha Franchise Company, LLC, and the first in Colorado. A second store has a planned January opening in Peyton, east of Colorado Springs.

The name refers to the donkey’s history with hauling coffee across the Kona island.

“For generations, the donkeys of Kona, Hawaii, could be heard bellowing as they carried precious loads of coffee beans down the steep mountains of the Big Island,” according to a release. “The native people of Kona named these hard-working donkeys the 'Bad Ass Ones' because of their reliably strong, but stubborn nature in carrying their precious cargo.”

The company launched its franchise brand in 1995. In 2019, Royal Aloha bought it and over the last 18 months it updated the national brand with a new logo, packaging and restaurant design. “It has also hired 12 new full-time employees while adding new franchisees, opened new markets, expanded online sales and launched a wholesale operation,” according to a release.

Speaking of new food and beverage retailers in the state, I Heart Mac & Cheese opened its first Colorado location Wednesday at 1100 Sergeant Jon Stiles Drive #108, Highlands Ranch.

The fast-casual style restaurant offers “chef-inspired, custom, build-your-own macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches,” according to a release.

The new location handed out free mac & cheese for a year (one free entree per month per person) to the first 25 customers Wednesday.

Vu Tran, restaurant industry veteran and former U.S. Marine, owns the location, the second restaurant to feature the brand’s new design concept “featuring a sleek wooden interior anchored by a lush green wall and accented with iconic bright yellow seating and décor elements.”

Tran is hiring 30-40 new employees, from managers to service roles. Open positions are on the restaurant’s website iheartmacandcheese.com.