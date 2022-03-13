Welcome to The Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to dennis.huspeni@gazette.com.

Opening soon

Promising views from Pikes Peak to Longs Peak from a rooftop bar, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants announced plans for a 190-room, 19-story boutique hotel in the Denver Tech Center, according to a news release from IHG Hotels & Resorts.—

The hotel will be at 6985 E. Chenango Ave., Denver, northwest of Belleview Avenue and I-25. It will be Kimpton’s third location in metro Denver, with the other two downtown: Kimpton Hotel Monaco and Kimpton Hotel Born in Union Station.

The hotel aims to appeal to business travelers, with walking-distance access to the RTD Belleview Light Rail station and 7,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

“The US Mountain Region has always been an appealing market for us,” CEO Mike DeFrino said in the release. “The success of properties such as the Hotel Born in Denver’s Union Station and the Armory Hotel in Bozeman, Montana confirm that our adventurous spirit and work hard play hard mentality have found a like-minded home here. We’re thrilled to be expanding in Colorado and look forward to working alongside our partners at DTC Hospitality to bring their vision to life and infuse our heartfelt care and passion for highly personalized experiences into the new Kimpton Denver Tech Center.”

The property will be owned by DTC Hospitality Investors LLC, developed by Cypress 16 LLC in conjunction with McClurg Century Investments LLC. KGD Architecture designed the building and KARAMANN will handle the interior. It’s being built by general contractor Harvey-Cleary Builders.

“We are thrilled to become part of Belleview Station and partner with Kimpton to bring a vibrant full-service boutique hotel to DTC,” Gary Roffe, managing partner at DTC Hospitality, said in the release. “Our distinctive restaurant and rooftop venue will add new experiences to an area rich in community and the place we call home.”

It’s scheduled to open in early 2024.

Reopening

Louisville CycleBar owners Dale and Laurette Binke spent more than two months cleaning the damage caused by the Marshall fire and reopened the business at 459 McCaslin Blvd. on March 5.

In addition to introducing the “Phoenix Ride — a 60-minute class focused on the strength of community,” owners offered free and discounted memberships to victims of the Dec. 30 wildfire that destroyed almost 1,100 homes and businesses. Owners also allowed customers to gift memberships sponsored by the studio to someone else in need, and let anyone affected by the fires “ride for free.”

“Over the last several weeks our community has held on, we’ve let go, we’ve mourned what we lost and we’ve come together to find our rock-solid resolve to move forward,” lead instructor Lisa Merves, whose family lost their home in the fire, said in a news release. “The road back home will be long, but we often find that it’s the steepest hills that lead us to the most beautiful places. We are finding so much strength in the kindness and support of friends and family near and far.”

“We are thrilled to bring our incredible community back together during tough times like these to celebrate the strength of riding and rising as one,” the Binkes said in the release. “The studio can’t wait to welcome back familiar faces as well as new guests looking for a place to ride, recover, and ready for the road ahead.”

For more information, visit the CycleBar website or call 720-304-5664.