Welcome to The Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to dennis.huspeni@gazette.com.
Promoted
The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade promoted Nikki Maloney to director of its Business Support Division, according to a news release.
Maloney joined the office in 2019 and has worked with the Employee Ownership Commission and served as deputy director of Business Support. She’s been the interim director since February. The division provides technical and financial assistance to small businesses.
“Small businesses are the engine of our state economy. In Colorado 99.5% of all businesses are small businesses employing over one million Coloradans,” Maloney said in the release. “As a former business owner, it’s an honor to serve in this capacity to advance the growth and impact of our business community on the state’s Gross Domestic Product.”
In 2020, Maloney was recognized by Gov. Jared Polis as the Public Servant of the Year in recognition of the initiatives she led at OEDIT assisting businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. A graduate of the University of Denver's School of Public Policy, Maloney is married with two college-aged children.
In other OEDIT news, Robert Beletic has been hired to serve as Aerospace and Defense Industry manager.
Beletic came from ATP Inc., where he served as executive director of Defense Relationships. The company produces “aircraft technical publications and real-time regulatory information, and (is) the leading provider of maintenance, operations, inventory, repetitive defect analysis, and troubleshooting software,” according to its website. He’s a retired U.S. Air Force general.
“I am thrilled to join the Global Business Development team at OEDIT and have the opportunity to support Colorado’s aerospace industry. Cutting-edge research and new discoveries are changing the world’s concepts of what’s possible in aerospace and defense. We will work to ensure that Colorado remains a leader in this space,” Beletic said in a release.
He will “connect, convene, and build trusting relationships between all sectors of the ecosystem, including federal, state, and local governments, research and development institutions, investors, trade associations, and the general public.”
“In addition to being at the forefront of space travel, exploration and groundbreaking research, Colorado is number one in the nation in per-capita aerospace employment and number two in total aerospace jobs,” Michelle Hadwiger, OEDIT’s Global Business Development director, said in the release. “Robert’s experience makes him the perfect fit to propel growth for the aerospace and defense economic ecosystem.”
Beletic graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy with a bachelor's degree in aeronautical engineering and also has master's degrees in public administration and aeronautical science. In 2015, he earned a master's degree in finance from University of Denver.
New hire
Denver-based hotel developer, owner and operator Stonebridge Cos. hired Steve Kakaty as its chief investment officer.
Kakaty most recently worked at Rockwood Capital with acquisitions and asset management in its Hospitality division. He also worked at Cushman & Wakefield.
“Our trademark Distinguished Hospitality™ is at the heart of everything we do, including the strategic selection of our team members,” Stonebridge founder, CEO and Chairman Navin C. Dimond said in a news release. “Steve’s invaluable, robust experience within the lodging sector blended with his professionalism and exceptional expertise will elevate Stonebridge as we continue to expand our hotel portfolio.”
The company plans “to add over $1 billion in properties following a recent investment made by TowerBrook Capital Partners and other private investors.”
Kakaty earned a bachelor's degree from Cornell University’s School of Hotel Administration.