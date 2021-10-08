Denver's National Jewish Health will open a new, 110-room outpatient health center Monday, expanding the pulmonary hospital's footprint in central Denver.

The project - officially dubbed the Center for Outpatient Health - will join the rest of National Jewish's campus near the intersection of East Colfax and Colorado Boulevard. In a press release, the hospital wrote that the addition is "designed to help serve increasing numbers of children and adults," while opening up more research and education opportunities. The new center will expand National Jewish's presence beyond its core offering as a pulmonary specialty facility, for which it is routinely ranked the top in the nation.

The center will be home to 110 treatment and exam rooms, for both pediatric and adult needs. Services offered at the center will include rheumatology, cardiology, neurology, oncology, infusion services and others. Primary care providers from SCL Health - with which National Jewish has a years-long joint operating agreement - will also set up shop within the center.

National Jewish is ranked by U.S. News and World Report as one of the best pulmonary hospitals in the country. It was founded at the turn of the 19th century initially to treat tuberculosis patients flocking to the West's dry climate. In addition to its traditional pulmonary and respiratory services, the hospital is also home to a school specifically built for medically at-risk elementary and middle school students.

“Patient demand for our care has grown substantially over the past several years, requiring more space, particularly for advanced outpatient care,” Michael Salem, National Jewish's CEO, said in a statement. Salem was unavailable for an interview Thursday. “Though we practice at many locations throughout Colorado, we are excited to open the doors of this new building to our patients on Monday on our main health campus.”

Salem said in the release that the hospital broke ground "just before the pandemic." A spokeswoman did not immediately return a message seeking cost estimates for the new building, but the hospital said early funding was "raised through a Comprehensive Campaign" seeking donations.

The new center will enter a crowded hospital market in Denver. Within a short driving distance of National Jewish are Rose Medical Center, Denver Health and the combined campus of Presbyterian/St. Luke's and Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children.