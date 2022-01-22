Parker native Ashley Baller recently began her yearlong reign as Miss Rodeo Colorado, a dream 13 years in the making.
But throughout her journey to earn the crown and sash, there were very few competitors and winners that looked like her. Last summer, Baller became the first Latina to win the pageant in its 66-year history.
"Growing up I saw a lot of blonde rodeo queens and some brunettes, but for me, I'm glad I'm able to represent something new," Baller said. "Little girls can look up to me and say 'I look like her, I can be her too,' and that's something unique for me."
The Miss Rodeo Colorado pageant is held in June at the Greeley Stampede. This year was the first time since 2019 a new queen was chosen as the rodeo was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.
Baller was introduced to the rodeo queen circuit in 2009 after she and her mother accidentally stumbled upon a rodeo queen clinic. After learning about it, she began day dreaming about one day being a princess with a sash and crown, horseback riding around a rodeo arena, she said.
But it wasn't until a few months later, when Baller experienced her first taste of victory, that being Miss Rodeo Colorado entered her mind.
"It's been well over a decade and I had my eyes on this the entire time," Baller said.
Although Baller had constantly dreamed of winning the pageant and crown since she was 12-years-old, when her name was announced as the winner, a whirlwind of emotions overtook her.
She laughed, she cried, she was shocked and in disbelief, she said, despite already knowing she won the speech, personality, appearance and horsemanship categories.
"I was so in shock and I really couldn't believe it," Baller said.
Since earning the crown, Baller spent the last six months preparing for her reign that officially began on Jan. 1. She even left her "dream job" she started after graduating from Colorado State University in 2018 with the American Quarter Horse Association.
Baller said many rodeo queens and participants will compete and reign directly after graduation, but she decided to wait and get some real world experience beforehand.
Throughout her reign so far, Baller has spent most of her days at the National Western Stock Show and even participated in the Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza on Jan. 9, something Miss Rodeo Colorado rarely does.
"Miss Rodeo Colorado isn't usually involved in that (rodeo)," Baller said. "It was a huge honor to participate and represent that part of my culture ad also my mission to increase the collaboration between English and Spanish speakers in the agricultural industry."
But before the show began on Jan. 8, Baller made an appearance at the Denver Zoo and also dropped into several classrooms across the Denver metro where she read books to students and helped them practice bull riding and barrel racing.
Her favorite part was listening and engaging with the kids and hearing about their experiences with horses, the rodeo and questions.
"The questions we get from the kiddos are so cute and so fun," Baller said.
Although Baller has fulfilled her dream of earning the Miss Rodeo Colorado title, her goals have shifted slightly/ She will now participate in the Miss Rodeo USA pageant. This year's winner was Hailey Fredrickson, of Weld County, who was Miss Rodeo Colorado for 2020 and 2021.
Baller said earning that title is the pinnacle of the rodeo pageant world and would be an honor to have two Coloradans hold the title in back-to-back years.
"It's definitely a goal for me. Never before has a state won back-to-back at the American pageant, but it's a goal for me," Baller said. "We'd love to make history and bring the America crown back home to Colorado for two years in a row."
After her reign, Baller plans to return to school to earn a masters degree at a university in Spain, which will allow her to live abroad and get involved in the international agriculture community.
Baller said she'd love to work for a company like JBS Foods and impact the agriculture world on a global scale.
"If I can play a role with continuing to feed the world globally, then that's something I'd like to pursue," Baller said.
But until then, Baller hopes she inspires children across Colorado and United States to pursue their dreams.
"I want to inspire the youth and just be a role model for young women and men around our state, nation and world," she said. "Hopefully they see me and it gives them hope and the courage to never give up."