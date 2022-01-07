Last year, the unthinkable happened.
The National Western Stock Show, a Denver staple, was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Some applauded the move, while others disagreed with the decision.
Paul Andrews, president and CEO of the stock show, said it was one of the hardest decisions the board has ever made, and reiterated it was the right decision for everyone's safety.
And while COVID-19 continues to linger across Colorado and the world, "the Super Bowl of stock shows" will return on Saturday.
"It's mentally and emotionally the most challenging thing in a year like 2021 when we were not able to go," Andrews said. "It is harder to not put on the stock show than it is to put it on."
During the 16-day event, organizers are running all over the place and making sure each auction is running smoothly, the rodeo is turning heads and people are mesmerized by large cattle and other animals.
But last year, instead of being at the event, Andrews and his staff went into the community to give back. They volunteered at food pantries, and swept and picked up trash in several Denver neighborhoods, Andrews said.
"We served in the community during those 16 days of stock show in 2021 that we could not complete, because we're all community people," Andrews said. "We care about each other and the community, and we were happy to go serve others during the time we could not put on the stock show."
Afterward, staff members began focusing on Jan. 8, the opening day of the show.
Andrews said the show's business plan includes a comprehensive timeline of what must be done before the event begins. Despite the show's cancellation last year, there was no confusion on what needed to be done for this year's event.
"We know exactly what we're doing and when we're doing it," Andrews said. "Month by month, week by week, you can turn a page and know what we're going to be working on."
Traditionally, organizers spend a couple of weeks evaluating the show that just ended so that they can make changes for the following year. From September to December, preparations ramp up as the grounds are prepared, Andrews said.
Because of the hiatus, organizers had plenty of time to consider changes. It also gave workers enough time to finish the new stockyards and a stockyard event center on the National Western Center Authority campus.
"The only silver lining of not having a show last year was the city, who's the builder of the buildings for the National Western Center, (was) able to get the stockyards and stockyards event center (finished)," Andrews said. "If it weren't for the cancellation, they likely would not have made it."
Brad Buchanan, CEO of the National Western Center Authority, said the new facilities presented a challenge compared to previous years in terms of preparation for opening day.
"In past years, we've had to demobilize and pause and then remobilize, and we're not doing that this year. But getting everything done in time and completed and tested was a different kind of challenge," he said. "It was an exciting one ... that's much more enjoyable to do. ... Going forward, it'll be much simpler."
In addition to the new facilities, the stock show is adding a brand-new rodeo, Colorado vs. the World.
The rodeo will be a faceoff and will bring a new experience to the stock show. The professional rodeo series has also been altered. Competitors will aim to place within the top 24 in each event to compete for the crown.
"It's kind of like March Madness," Andrews said. "It's got a bracket now. ... You'll have an amazing Saturday and Sunday."
The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association will resume its partnership with the stock show and host a 10-day rodeo. Tracy Renck, a spokesman for the professional circuit, said they're glad to be back.
"It's been a cornerstone of our winter rodeo season for years," Renck said. "We're glad to welcome them back into the fold after being canceled last year due to COVID."
But while organizers were preparing for all the changes for this year's stock show, there was some concern that the show, like last year, could be canceled at a moment's notice.
"I think everybody's been nervous about what's COVID going to do on its paths of coming and going," Buchanan said. "We've been paying a lot of attention to it, but at the same time there's been a commitment that if it was possible to do, we were going to do it."
Andrews said it was vital to have the stock show return in 2022 not only for Denver and Colorado, but for the people across the country and world who flock to Denver each year for the main event.
"I (can't) overemphasize the importance of this for the 40-plus states that rely on us to be one of the major livestock shows in the world," Andrews said. "Canceling for a second consecutive year was certainly not an option."
And following the conclusion of the stock show, Andrews and his colleagues will start preparing for next year's show.
"It's really a year-round enterprise," Andrews said. "The second the stock show ends on Jan. 23, we will start preparing for 2023."