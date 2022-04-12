A new cooperative agreement between Denver and the TallBull Memorial Council would give the Indigenous group the exclusive right to use the TallBull Memorial Grounds at Daniels Park as sacred land in perpetuity unless future councils change the agreement.
The TallBull Memorial Council is a nonprofit with members from a number of Indigenous tribes, and Denver has had a similar agreement with the council for the past 50 years allowing the group to use the city's 70 acres of land at Daniels Park.
The agreement between Denver and the Indigenous group ends in 2022. The new agreement approved Tuesday by Denver City Council’s Land Use, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee will automatically renew without further action every 25 years and include a few other provisions to improve the relationship with the TallBulls.
Scott Gilmore, deputy manager of Denver Parks and Recreation, said the agreement also includes a bison conservation program. The city knows how valuable bison are to Indigenous groups, he said. The city has donated a couple of bison to TallBull Memorial Council before, but it primarily auctioned off the herds of city-owned bison. Now the city will no longer auction off bison but will donate them to Indigenous tribes across the country, facilitated by the council.
Previously, the TallBulls needed to ask permission from Parks and Recreation before collecting and harvesting native plants like willows or sage. The new agreement allows them to harvest plants without having to go through the city.
Since Gilmore started in his role 10 years ago, he said he has worked with TallBull Memorial Council Chairman Rich TallBull, the great-grandchild of the chief who was killed in battle with federal troops and the namesake for the land.
“We can’t fix the wrongs that have been done in the past, but we can move forward and try to build trust and build relationships which benefit everyone,” Gilmore said.
Councilwoman Amanda Sawyer asked why the city isn’t giving ownership of the land to the TallBull Memorial Council. A representative from the city attorney’s office explained that because it is designated as part of the city’s park system, it would require a vote from the people to be sold or donated. Sawyer was concerned that a future council could try to flip this agreement, but she was assured that nothing could happen without the TallBull's agreement.
The new agreement would take effect if it is approved by the full Denver City Council.