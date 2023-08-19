CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE — Golf nirvana came to Cherry Hills Country Club.

It always does.

With his flowing locks blowing in a summer breeze Saturday, Neal Shipley stuck the shot of the U.S. Amateur on the island green of the No. 17 hole. Then, as if thanking the golf gods for bringing this historic tournament to Denver again, he dished out high-fives to 100 strangers.

The crowd roared, sending a neighborhood Labrador Retriever into a giddy barking fit.

“Just raw emotion,” the 22-year-old Shipley said after he almost holed out a 54-degree wedge to birdie No. 17 and beat Parker Bell, 2 and 1.

In the final Sunday, Shipley will face Nick Dunlap, an Alabama star who beat John Marshall Butler, 3 and 2.

Do sports get any better than championship golf at elevation? Colorado doesn’t think so: Over 10,000 U.S. Amateur tickets were scanned from Monday through Saturday. That’s triple the number of fans who attended the 2022 U.S. Amateur at Ridgewood Country Club in New Jersey.

Colorado is golf country. So here’s an idea from the gallery: How about we talk the USGA into bringing another U.S. Open to golf nirvana near the corner of Hampden and University?

“One hundred percent,” Cherry Hills COO Lance Sabella told me Saturday when I asked if the club is pursuing a major championship. “We certainly feel that’s in our future."

Or a PGA Championship?

“It’s a two-way street,” Sabella said. “We are attempting to host the most prestigious tournament that we can. After this one, we are on to, 'What's next?'”

The 123rd U.S. Amateur is the 10th USGA championship hosted at Cherry Hills. Arnold Palmer won the U.S. Open here in 1960, famously driving the first green. (Three of four semifinalists landed pin high, off the green, on Saturday.) Andy North won the 1978 U.S. Open, Phil Mickelson the 1990 U.S. Amateur and Jack Nicklaus the 1993 U.S. Senior Open.

Yours truly was wide-eyed and 14, carrying the score sign for Nicklaus during his final round.

As I watched tiny fans line up for autographs from all four of the semifinalists, the moment reminded of golf’s early impact on kids — and the timelessness of Cherry Hills. We get older, and a perfect golf course stays perfect.

While the next generation of golf stars share almost unfathomable distance off the tee, they have not eaten up a course designed by William Flynn in 1922. The average scores in stroke play stood at 75.55 on Monday, 72.25 on Tuesday.

“Somebody that has a lot of creativity is going to play well here,” Dunlap said. “I think that’s why Phil and Arnie did so well out here.”

The Cherry Hills clubhouse recently underwent a $50 million renovation. Even the executive chef in “Arnie’s,” the fancy steakhouse upstairs, carries golf DNA. Ruben Garcia spent seven years as the executive chef at Augusta National.

While you and I will only dream about playing Cherry Hills on the regular, perhaps you, too, have wondered what it takes to become a member. First, “we’re always looking for qualified members,” Sabella said. A candidate must be recommended and sponsored by an existing member. The club politely declined to divulge the number of members or annual dues.

“It’s not just about the wealthiest individuals in town,” Sabella said. “The overarching criteria is a passion for golf. The DNA (of Cherry Hills) is anchored in championship golf.”

Hard to imagine championship golf drumming up a more dramatic scene than Saturday.

Shipley’s wild hair, “raw emotion” and violent high-fives have turned him into a fan favorite throughout the week.

"It seems like the crowd likes me, I guess, this week," he allowed.

Yet he was 3-down after 10 holes of a semifinal match. While the big man bombs the ball off the tee, his short game turned the momentum.

Up-and-down on No. 11 to win the hole. Up-and-down on 13 to win the hole. Shipley’s original caddy had skipped town in order to attend a baby shower. So he called up an old buddy, Carter Pitcairn, who was vacationing with family in Beaver Creek. The pair won a high school state title together at Central Catholic in Pittsburgh. Pitcairn drove down the mountain.

Good call.

When Shipley’s wedge stopped 8 inches from the cup at No. 17, a gimme birdie that all but clinched the match, his caddy had to carry the bag through a sea of delirium and high-fives.

“That’s a moment I’m never going to forget,” the caddy said.

A final pitting Ohio State (Shipley) vs. Alabama (Dunlap) is a worthy pairing for the U.S. Amateur championship. Dunlap played to chants of “Roll Tide!” and paid little attention to Cherry Hills member Peyton Manning, the Tennessee man, standing alongside the No. 10 tee.

A boisterous gallery that often went three or four deep won the day.

“The cheers, the yells, you can hear it across the golf course,” Dunlap said. “I’m just enjoying the crap out of it.”

Cherry Hills won the tournament. It always does.