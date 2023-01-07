ABOUT FIDDLING

A few tidbits about fiddling from Colorado Old Time Fiddlers’ Association President Erin Biemford:

What’s better, a fiddle or a violin? “It depends on who you ask. A violin has strings and a fiddle has strangs. You can spill beer on a fiddle but don’t bring a beer near my violin. Officially it’s the same instrument but it’s a different style. You can compare the difference to classical or jazz piano.”

The part of the fiddle bow which makes the sound as it slides is made of horsehair.

Fiddling is taught by ear training. You slow down the song. You learn the different parts by breaking it down and putting it back together.

Many fiddlers started on the instrument playing classical violin and then switched.

Fiddle playing has become cool, as seen by the popularity of the alternative hip-hop Denver band, Flobots. “A lot of fiddle players grew up in the old time tradition who are now professionals who play at Telluride or Red Rocks.