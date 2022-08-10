The confluence of the need for renewable energy with China’s dominance in the "rare earth minerals market" puts America’s supply chains for these essential components in a precarious position, say extraction and refining executives in Denver.

China controlled more than 80% of the supply for these minerals in 2017, but that share of worldwide production dropped to about 60% by 2021, according to a 2022 U.S. Geological Survey report.

Minerals like neodymium, dysprosium and terbium are needed in the manufacture of electric vehicle batteries, magnets for windmill generators and other high-tech products including cellphones.

One of the concerns, say experts, is that China provides government support for its rare earths industry.

As a result, one of the richest rare earth ore sources in the United States, the Mountain Pass Mine in California, has been repeatedly shut down because of China’s unfair trade practices that undercut the price of the minerals, making it unprofitable to operate the mine.

Predatory pricing from China combined with recent technological failures at a new billion-dollar plant at the mine caused the company to go bankrupt, and not for the first time.

But executives at Denver-based Energy Fuels Inc. say the Mountain Pass mine isn’t the only source of the types of minerals needed by the renewables industry. They say there are ample supplies of the needed minerals sitting in huge piles all over the country contained in mine waste.

The mineral, known as monazite, is a byproduct of titanium mining.

“Monazite is very important because it's super high in rare earths,” Curtis Moore, vice president of marketing and corporate development told The Denver Gazette during a tour of the company’s uranium mill near Blanding, Utah.

“Historically, because the rare earth industry didn't need the neodymium, dysprosium and terbium, monazite wasn't as important, but it's also more radioactive than the bastnaesite they mine at Mountain Pass. This stuff was considered a waste, but the rare earth industry has shifted over the last 20 years. Now this stuff is like gold.”

The problem is that the monazite is slightly radioactive due to the presence of uranium and other radioactive substances like thorium, so it cannot be processed without the proper permits from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. And according to Moore, the White Mesa Mill is the only conventional uranium mill left in the U.S that holds the necessary federal and state permits to process naturally radioactive materials.

The mill, built in 1980, has been processing uranium for nuclear power plants, but it has changed hands several times. Energy Fuels took ownership of the mill in 2012.

Energy Fuels is branching out from processing just uranium ore into extracting rare earths from the same sort of ores as well as using “alternate feed materials” containing uranium that, under federal regulations, they are permitted to process. These materials usually come from other facilities that do not handle uranium or that have waste piles that need to be cleaned up by extracting the uranium and properly impounding the remaining substances according to NRC and EPA regulations.

“With Russia's recent invasion of Ukraine, there's a lot more interest in trying to restore some of these capabilities here in the United States,” said Moore. “That's why this facility is just so important right now.”

Nuclear power aside, the need for rare earth minerals from domestic sources is pressing, says Moore, and San Juan County, Utah, will benefit enormously from processing them there.

“We really think that San Juan County is on the cusp of becoming this clean energy hub for the United States, where we're producing the raw materials that we need for many of the clean energy technologies that we're developing today from renewable energy to electric vehicles to nuclear power.”

The mill employs about 60 people and half of them, says Moore, are Native Americans from the surrounding Ute Mountain Ute and Navajo nations.

Moore says there are likely millions of tons of monazite-bearing ore available for processing, and he says Energy Fuel’s White Mesa plant is the best option for domestic extraction of both uranium and rare earth minerals a lot cheaper than from foreign sources, in part because the monazite has already been mined and stockpiled, needing only to be shipped to Utah for processing.

“There's lots of monazite in the United States, and lots of it has already actually been mined at these heavy mineral sand projects where they were going after titanium and zirconium minerals,” said Moore. “There are stockpiles of monazite-bearing materials throughout the United States that could be accessed, and they could provide rare earth minerals for the United States for decades.”

The combined rare earth carbonates are shipped to a former Soviet-era uranium plant in Estonia that has been converted into a separation facility that extracts each individual mineral. Energy Fuels is examining the potential for creating its own separation facility in the future.

The company is also moving forward with monazite mining in Brazil, and has ore reserves in the U.S.

Energy Fuels produced 205 metric tons of combined rare earth carbonates in 2021, with a goal of producing 650 to 1,000 metric tons in 2022.