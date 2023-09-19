Denver's Rebel Bread Owner Zach Martinucci remembers how he got his start in the business — through a competition.

So Rebel Bread is cooking up the inaugural Denver Bake Fest — a friendly competition between more than 80 local amateur and professional bakers in six different categories on Oct. 7.

“It was this validation that something I’d been doing by myself in my apartment, maybe just sharing with a couple friends, that other random people really enjoyed it or thought was interesting… Within that month, I think I decided to go to baking school in San Francisco and then moved here pretty quickly after intending to open Rebel Bread,” Martinucci said.

Fast forward to today, where Rebel Bread provides items from their menu of wholesale baked goods to 70 accounts in Denver and surrounding areas. Martinucci’s competition and full-circle moment is also coinciding with Rebel Bread’s fifth anniversary. Rebel Bread’s offerings are now found in Metropolis Coffee, Huckleberry Roasters and Copper Door Coffee Roasters locations as well as dozens more local vendors.

The Oct. 7th bake off will be held outside of the Rebel Bread’s expansive South Broadway bakery, formerly an old culinary school that suited their growing operations. Martinucci and his team are anticipating hundreds of ticketed attendees to sample the wide variety of baked goods up for judging.

“It really does seem like a mix of people that bake at home for fun for their friends and some professionals that are excited to maybe enter their own creation or something they make at a bakery in town… We’re accepting everyone,” Martinucci said of the 84 competitors vying for bragging rights.

Bakers will bring their creations for judges and attendees to sample in six categories, including: bread, chocolate chip cookies, cake and bakers under 12.

“Each category is intended to have three judges with a mix of expertise or excitement around that [respective] category,” Martinucci said. The judging list includes an eclectic group consisting of industry veterans as well as food influencers.

Up for grabs to the victor in each category are gift cards to some of Rebel Bread’s coffee shop accounts.

“Being our first year a lot of this is that we’d like to take in as many bakers as we can fit and as many prizes as people contribute we’ll find a way to give them out fairly among winners,” Martinucci said.

He also hopes competitors find a glimpse of the magic he discovered in the competition that inspired him to open Rebel Bread in the first place.

“Most of my job now — for a number of years now — is not really on the baking side of things ... Doing things like Bake Fest gives myself a chance to give back to the baking community. ... I’m not expecting that lots of bakers at Denver Bake Fest are necessarily wanting to open bakeries, although I’ve seen a few on the list, but if I can provide them that experience then that’s a great bonus as well,” Martinucci said.

Martinucci himself is an open book with his expertise, even sharing the secrets to baking at Denver’s tricky elevation with this reporter. Tickets for the event can be found on Rebel Bread’s website.