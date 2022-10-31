Colorado’s temporary short-term emergency rental assistance program will no longer accept applications after 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 15.
The program has used almost all the federal funds received through acts of Congress, according to a press release. While applications for the program will cease in just two weeks, funding will continue to be payed to those who are already awarded. The review process will continue until all program funds are awarded and distributed. Residents in Denver, Larimer and Boulder counties can still apply for assistance from local jurisdictions.
The Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) will continue to maintain exiting rental benefits despite the closure to new applications. DOLA prioritizes eviction cases and works to connect tenants with housing services. Criteria for applicants and prioritization are likely to change in order to maintain sufficient funding. Colorado has supported more than 36,000 households, and of those, more than 70% have a 50% Area Median Income (AMI) or less, according to the press release.
“While this temporary funding and program is coming to an end, Colorado's Department of Local Affairs will continue to work with our state and other contracted partners as we support those needing further individualized assistance,” said Housing Recovery Manager Melissa Nereson in a press release.
For those who have already submitted an application and are now facing eviction, call or text 720-356-0174 or 1-888-480-0066, Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. mountain time, and on Saturdays 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. for an update on a pending application.
For more information, visit RentHelpCO.org.