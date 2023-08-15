Rob Andrews.jpg

Rob Andrews announced Tuesday he's withdrawing from the Aurora mayor's race. 

 Courtesy of Rob Andrews

As Aurora's mayoral race ramps up, with just over two months until the Nov. 7 election, CEO and President of CommunityWorks Rob Andrews has withdrawn from the race. 

Andrews announced his withdrawal Tuesday, after "careful consideration and with immense support from colleagues and well-wishers," according to a news release from his campaign team. 

He has been with CommunityWorks, an organization that "empowers unemployed people or those with barriers to employment become self-supporting," since 2016

Despite dropping out of the race, Andrews said he is devoted to advancing the notion of an "Aurora for All."

"Your vote is your power, and it serves a larger purpose —to reinstate our prosperity, safeguard our security, and leave a more robust and improved Aurora for the generations that follow," Andrews said. 

Nomination petition sections were made available to those interested in running for office on Aug. 9 and may be picked up from the City Clerk's Office  through August 29th.

Petitions must be filed with the City Clerk's Office by August 29th at 5 p.m.