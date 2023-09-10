Where the good news shines

University of Denver women's lacrosse defender Sam Thacker will return for a fifth season of eligibility with the Pioneers in 2024.

Thacker was the first DU player to be named the National Defender of the Year by the Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association and was named a first team All-American each of the past seasons (2022, 2023) — the first Pioneer to repeat as a first-team member.

Serving as a team captain, Thacker led Denver with 53 caused turnovers during the 2023 campaign while ranking second on the team with 59 ground balls and third with 45 draw controls.

Her 53 forced turnovers were the third-most in a single season in school history while her 59 ground balls were the seventh-most.

