Hannah Haller lived in the Stratus Townhomes in Westminster with her sister Haven and brother Hunter for six months until an explosion and fire destroyed their home and everything they owned last week.

Haller was home alone Wednesday when an explosion occurred in her building. She said it was the loudest sound she had ever heard — and her unit was on the opposite end of the building from where the explosion occurred.

“I couldn't hear anything for probably one or two minutes after,” Haller said. “It looked like the house went sideways, but I learned later that my vision was just not over from the shockwave.”

A neighbor started banging on the door yelling “fire” and warned that something else might explode. Haller said she ran back into her home to go downstairs where two people were doing maintenance work in the basement, and they hadn’t felt the explosion being underground.

Haller was able to grab a backpack with her computer and wallet it in before running out of the house. And since law enforcement was clearing the perimeter in case of another explosion, she didn’t get to go back for any other possessions.

“Then we found out the next day because of asbestos poisoning, we won’t be able to save anything,” Haller said. “There's asbestos in the walls, and once it starts to burn, it's in smoke, so anything that smoke touches is just covered or soaked in asbestos and toxic.”

She thought with her unit being on the opposite corner they might be able to salvage some things, but the asbestos as well as water made it unlikely.

“I hoped we would be just far away enough for it not to affect us, but every single unit attached to that building was lost,” Haller said. “... standing there watching your house go up in flames and smoke, it feels like your world is coming down.”

Haller said the past few days have been exhausting for her and her siblings. She said they’re all in shock, but they’ve been overwhelmed by the support they’ve gotten, from folks offering coats to places to stay. Someone also started a GoFundMe page for the family.

Now the three siblings are spread throughout the area couch surfing while they work through the next steps with their loved ones. Haller said she and her siblings have all felt more connected to victims of the Marshall fire and those in Ukraine right now after losing all of their possessions.

“It's definitely just been eye opening,” Haller said. “Like, this is so devastating and it still pales in comparison to what even more are dealing with, so we're just grateful.”