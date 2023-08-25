Aurora's "strong mayor" ballot initiative will not be on the November ballot after missing a deadline that proponents blamed on opponents.

In a news release, proponents said the measure will appear on the 2025 ballot instead.

Proponents blamed critics for the measure's failure to make it to the ballot this year. In particular, they said opponents managed to delay the process "just long enough" for the initiative to miss a critical deadline for the county clerks to get it on this year's ballot.

Proponents didn't specify which deadline the measure missed.

“Regrettably, the citizens of Aurora will not have the opportunity to express their preference for a strong mayor form of government and further restricting term limits in the upcoming November elections, as a result of legal technicalities and opposition tactics," Mountain State Solutions' Natela Manuntseva said.

The initiative, if passed, would change Aurora's current “council-manager” system to a “strong mayor” form of governance, similar to Denver, Colorado Springs and Pueblo. In a council-mayor form of government, or a “strong mayor” system, the city manager position is eliminated and the mayor becomes the executive in charge of running the city. “Strong mayors” typically prepare the budget, hold veto powers and appoint key department heads, among other duties.

The Aurora City Council opposed the initiative earlier this month.

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman, meanwhile, supported the change.

Sign Up For Free: Weekly 7 Catch up with a rundown of the 7 most important and interesting stories delivered to your inbox every Thursday. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Critics earlier accused the "yes" camp of being disingenuous by emphasizing the proposal’s term limits, presumably because that concept is generally popular. Critics also framed the proposal as being pushed by unknown entities whose funding sources are obscured.

Supporters, meanwhile, cast opponents as powers that seek to maintain the status quo, which has not been as responsive or as directly accountable to city residents as a “strong mayor system.” They also argue that checks and balances in a “strong mayor” system are more efficient — because mayors routinely face elections or even a recall.

Councilmember Juan Marcano also accused Coffman of lacking transparency in putting the "strong mayor" initiative forward and criticized the measure as insufficiently planning for time to transition to the new system, arguing it took multiple years for Colorado Springs to adopt a strong mayor system.

Critics also hit the measure with a lawsuit. Former city council member Charlie Richardson filed a lawsuit against the city of Aurora and three residents for allegedly using misleading language in the ballot initiative. He also claimed it does not adhere to the city's single-subject laws.

Proponents maintained that the initiative complies with single subject requirements, and its title was not misleading, adding voters can look up the arguments for or against it the pamphlet that contains election information. The title itself is up to the discretion of the City Clerk, they said.

Proponents had submitted enough signatures to get the measure on the November ballot.

“I’m disappointed that the ballot measure is not on the 2023 ballot to give the opportunity for voters to decide the issue," Coffman said, "but I’m glad that it can be on the ballot in 2025 without having to gather signatures again.”