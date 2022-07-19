Coloradans' average life expectancy has dropped by nearly three years since 2019, an unprecedented modern decline fueled by COVID-19 and the state's emerging overdose crisis.
Three years ago, before COVID-19's arrival, Coloradans could expect to live just under 81 years on average. It was the highest life expectancy the state had achieved this century: Though there had been small dips at various points, life expectancy had overall climbed by two years since 2000.
"Over the last 10 to 20 years, we had seen slight increases over time. There have been some very small declines potentially in a couple different years, but overall, we were going through an improvement of life expectancy," said Kirk Bol, an epidemiologist and statistician with the state Department of Public Health and Environment. "Come 2020, we got hit really hard."
Coloradans' average life expectancy after 2021 is 78, according to state data; that's the lowest rate this century. Much of that decline happened between 2019 and 2020, when expectancy fell two and a half years in 12 months. Men — who already lived shorter lives than women — have lost more ground than their female peers.
Asked if there had been a similar dip like this before, Colorado's chief medical officer, Eric France, said he "can't think of any." Put another way, there were about 650 deaths per 100,000 residents in 2019. By the end of 2021, that number had increased to 780, or a "20% increase in people dying," France said.
Much of those deaths can be attributed to the disease that's transformed life since March 2020 and killed more than a million Americans: COVID-19. Just over 4,300 Coloradans died of the disease in 2020, and nearly 5,300 more died the following year. Only cancer and heart disease killed more people than died from COVID-19 in 2021.
The other major contributor, France and Bol said, is drug overdoses. Nearly 1,900 people fatally overdosed in 2021, nearly double the total from 2018. Two-thirds of those deaths were thanks to opioids. Fatal overdoses involving opioids are nothing new, but they'd begun to stabilize before 2019.
Then fentanyl — a synthetic opioid that's largely replaced heroin — arrived, and overdoses have spiked since. Experts have said the pandemic contributed to some of that use, with isolation and stressors exacerbating substance use and adversely affecting treatment and the connectivity that is central to successful recovery.
Thanks to fentanyl's presence in other substances, often unbeknownst to the user, overdose deaths among methamphetamine users have also spiked in recent years.
For similar reasons, deaths from alcohol use have also increased, according to state data. Alcohol-related deaths have increased by more than 650 since 2017.
Men, who've long lived shorter lives than women across the country, died in higher numbers of COVID-19, drug overdose and alcohol effects last year. Though more men died overall in 2021, a higher proportion of male deaths were attributable to overdoses, COVID and alcohol than women.
Fortunately, the primary driver of Colorado's declining life expectancy is becoming less deadly. Thanks to improved therapeutics and high rates of vaccination among Coloradans — especially those most vulnerable to severe COVID-19 infections — France said he expected fewer COVID-19 deaths this year. As a result, he said, "we'll see our average life expectancy increase in 2022."
It's unclear when fentanyl's deadly wave will decline; Bol said the state has not modeled that trajectory and doesn't have the data to project outward. So far this year, he said, there have been "significant numbers of overdose deaths overall" in Colorado "that potentially put us on track for a year similar to last year." A Harvard scientist and his team predicted overdose deaths will peak sometime before 2025 and will decline afterward.
France said his focus right now is on educating Coloradans about the risks of fentanyl and how to identify the substance. He praised the state's bulk purchasing of naloxone, which can be used to reverse opioid overdoses.
"I can't predict what the rates might look like, short term," he said, but he's hopeful that awareness and education will help blunt the impact.