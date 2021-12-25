Neil Young wanted to rock in a virus-free world, so he turned to the old men who were a lot like him.
The legendary singer-songwriter recorded his new album with the band Crazy Horse in a 19th century barn in Colorado. The record, released earlier this month, is titled “Barn.”
Young, who had polio as a child, is adamant that he won’t expose his fans or his band to a super-spreader event. In August, he bowed out of the Farm Aid benefit concert due to COVID-19 concerns.
"He called all of us and said (because of COVID-19) we might not be able to tour for a year and a half or so … and he thought it was a shame to wait," Crazy Horse guitarist Nils Lofgren told The Denver Gazette. "It was a very unexpected and beautiful chapter in the middle of a very rough pandemic."
This chapter in the Book of Neil was recorded and mixed in 12 days, many in just one take with Young writing on the fly. When they began recording, no one planned on making an entire album. Before they knew it, they had created 10 songs.
"He said, 'You know what? I think we have an album here. Let me record this 10th song.' We got 'Human Race.' And then he said, 'Hey, this is a chapter!'" Lofgren said.
For "Human Race," Young picked up Old Black, his Les Paul guitar, and said: "Listen, when we start playing this, we want to play it like nothing else matters."
Young’s wife, Daryl Hannah, chronicled the "Barn" sessions in a 73-minute documentary, which she recorded on an iPad.
During the jam sessions, Lofgren used a trusted piano he calls "The Gold Rush Upright."
"It’s the piano that I played 'Southern Man' on when I was 18 years old. And 'Only Love Can Break Your Heart,' and 'Don’t Let It Bring You Down,'" Lofgren said. "So to sit at that same piano at the age of 70 was really kind of spooky and haunting and beautiful."
A life-size wooden Indian chief that has been with Crazy Horse since the "Tonight’s the Night" tour stood by like a talisman.
No one wore headphones, and the album was recorded on analog tape in an audio booth they set up in a mobile home outside the barn. The rustic arrangement was all part of Young’s plan, including the cracks in the barn’s logs that one would think is bad for sound.
"Things bounce in different ways," Young said in an interview with Apple Records. "Sometimes one instrument will stick out because it’s resonating against the walls or something. In the barn, nothing sticks out."
Young timed "Barn" to synch up with June’s full moon.
"I could see what part of the month I wanted to be there and where the full moon was," Young said. "We would be there setting up as the moon was coming. … And when we got set up, we started to play and it got bigger and bigger and bigger until we recorded everything."
"Barn" is the second album Young and Crazy Horse recorded in Colorado under a full moon. The band’s 2019 effort, "Colorado," was the first.
Bret Saunders, morning host for local rock station KBCO, said this album is better.
"What I admire about 'Barn' is how warm and reassuring the sound of the record is," Saunders said. "It’s a bunch of older gents who have come to autumnal terms with mortality. The result is something really cleansing and wise, even when it’s pissed off, as it should be."
Lofgren is 70, drummer Ralph Molina and bassist Billy Talbot are 78, and Young is 76.
"It’s not lost on any of us the blessing that we’re still around," Lofgren said. "It’s startling to realize how many friends you’ve lost and it brings a level of gratitude to the proceedings that you’re standing and looking at friends in fairly good health mentally and physically and we got to create some new music together."