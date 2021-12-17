More than 360 complaints of businesses not following Denver's mask mandate have been filed since the order was implemented three weeks ago, city officials said this week, the largest share of which are gyms.
The complaints represent a spectrum of potential issues, data provided by the city's Department of Public Health and Environment shows, from people not wearing a mask in grocery stores to businesses allegedly flouting the requirements. Compliance in the city has improved, spokeswoman Danica Lee said, in the three weeks since the mandate was put in place Nov. 24.
Over that time, the city has seen a "modest decline in (COVID-19) cases," Lee said, likely from a combination of factors that include masks and ever-improving vaccination and booster rates. She said 554 facilities in Denver have opted to check visitor vaccination status so patrons can remove their masks.
"Overall we’re seeing that the mask mandate is effective," she said. "We do have a bunch of facilities that are opting for the vaccination option, which is great in helping us support increased uptake of vaccination, which is the best prevention here. Both anecdotally and speaking from investigations, complaint investigations, we are seeing much better compliance now with face coverings than we were in the first few days we implemented this."
Given its staffing levels, the health department has been mostly prioritizing enforcement against businesses with multiple complaints, she said, though high-risk facilities would also be given more attention.
The first step is a phone call, then a written order. If complaints persist, the city conducts on-site visits and another order may follow, if officials see more noncompliance. In the case of "egregious violations — either undermining or not taking meaningful efforts" to enforce the order — the city has issued citations and levied fines.
Many of the complaints in the city have been made against gyms and fitness clubs, data provided by the city's health agency shows. Of 368 complaints made as of Tuesday afternoon, 145 were made against gyms. Some facilities received multiple complaints. The city has given 82 written orders to 64 businesses; 27 of those orders went to gyms. Six Orange Theory locations in Denver received a total of 10 written orders.
The Colorado Fitness Coalition did not return messages seeking comment.
Six complaints were made against bars; 31 against restaurants; 37 against grocery stores; 17 against residential complexes; and 98 were made against "other" businesses, a catch-all category that included nail salons, a high school, Home Depots, RTD buses and miscellaneous enterprises.
According to the health department, two Denver businesses — the Orange Theory location in Highlands Ranch and Zone Athletic Club on Leetsdale Drive — received citations and fines of $999. Zone Athletic Club declined to comment.
Orange Theory Fitness owner Rich Nipert said the city’s citation was unfair because the gym had not received a verbal warning.
“Our intention was to comply,” Nipert said. “We had all the proper signs up, requiring masks.”
The gym staff and trainers were asked to wear masks, he said, and they told customers that masks were required for entry.
“What lengths do we need to go to enforce compliance?” he asked. “We gave customers clear direction. But we’ve all seen people, sometimes, have violent reactions to being forced to wear a mask. …. Many of our employees are young women — we’ve all seen those flight attendant videos. People can get hostile.”
Nipert said another Orange Theory Fitness owner in Denver called the city for guidance and, Nipert said, was told if they had signs displayed, staff and trainers were wearing masks, and they told customers to mask up, then they were in compliance.
“We were shocked, frankly. We’re just a little gym,” he said. “I didn’t think we had to go to great efforts to act like mask police. … You can walk into any Costco or King Soopers in the city of Denver, or any other large business like that, and you can see plenty of non-masking. There is no uniform compliance with the city.”
Nipert said the gym would appeal the citation and that he was concerned about his employees.
Lee, the health department spokeswoman, said complaints against grocery stores are often about a patron seeing other patrons without masks.
"Of course we want to see as much compliance as possible, but in facilities where you have a lot of the public entering for errands and whatnot, we know there's going to be more challenges there," she said. Eleven grocery stores — including a Target — were given written orders, according to the agency's data. A Safeway and King Soopers each received two. Two CVS locations also received orders.
Lee said the city was appreciative of businesses' efforts and that the city knew individual employees were bearing the brunt of patrons' masking frustrations.
Sonia Riggs, the president and CEO of the Colorado Restaurant Association, said in a statement that eateries here had little notice of the order but "have been making it work" via signage and reminders from staff.
For the most part, she said, patrons are complying, "especially when reminded," and that restaurant owners are keeping a supply of masks for customers who forgot their own.
Some restaurants "located close to the edges of Denver county have experienced more aggressive push back from patrons," she said. At one Centennial restaurant, "a customer ripped a mask off a host and threw a glass at a server when asked to wear a mask." The association's spokeswoman, Denise Mickelsen, said 5% of interactions are "unpleasant" and can range from "rudeness to aggression."
In neighboring Adams and Arapahoe counties, under the shared umbrella of the Tri-County Health Department, there have been 546 complaints since their mask order was implemented before Thanksgiving. Tri-County spokeswoman Mindy Tappan said the agency has been mainly working to educate businesses that may be out compliance, often at the corporate level.
"Generally, our observations have noted a high percentage of mask wearing (70-80%) in most businesses," she said in an email. "Next steps may include written warnings as needed. While enforcing public health orders has always been a challenge, overall we have seen good compliance from most businesses throughout the pandemic in wanting to do the right thing."