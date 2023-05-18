Trail Trax: The science of 'hero' dirt; 7 hiking essentials for a day trip

Early May rains gave a lot of trails around the Front Range a good soaking. But with all this precipitation, is it ruining the rideability of the trails?

The short answer is no; it is helping keep the soil tacky and sticky. But the soil needs regular precipitation to keep the loam or hero dirt riders love intact.

Colorado has mainly three types of soil or 'dirt' — clay, silt and sand. Clay soils hold water content well, yet are prone to compaction issues. Silt soils hold water similarly to clay, meaning the water doesn't escape very easily, but also doesn't seep into the soil easily either. Sandy soils drain water quickly, even fine sands, and dry out the surface leaving loose particles on top for tires to push around.

Two caveats exist. First, the amount of rain or precipitation in the soil, and second, the soil's pore size. When mixed together under ideal conditions — light rain and cooler temperatures — the better the chances are the trails will have tacky dirt to ride on.

Rule of thumb: If you are leaving ruts, today is not the day to ride.

Clay trails have a tendency to crack as they dry; no more hero dirt. Clay acts like a sponge; fill the sponge full of water and it puffs up, dry out the sponge and it shrinks.

Silty soils behave similar to clay, yet are more slippery when wet. As they dry they lose moisture and firm up, feeling smooth and floury.

Sandy soils will drain water quickly and offer little consistency to packed dirt to ride on with ease.

Nearly all trails around metro Denver and in the Front Range foothills are mixed clay/silt plus some sand, and the chances of finding 'hero' dirt trend a bit above average.

Light soaking rains, unlike the heavy soakers experienced recently, provide the best chances for hero dirt. Colorado doesn't receive Pacific Northwest weather with regular frequency, so timing is essential.

Rule of thumb: Get out between 8 to 12 hours after a light rain and the dirt should be pretty tacky and sticky. Most riders will tell you, when you get on hero dirt you'll just know; it's similar to champagne powder.

Gorp Report:

Day hiking is a great way to explore a new lake, summit loop or simply get out for some exercise. But being prepared with the right essentials for time in the woods, up on the alpine or mesa is key.

Here are seven essentials to bring to make your hike less worrisome:

1. Navigation. Whether it be an old-school map, compass, GPS device or altimeter watch, carrying some form of navigation device is key just in case you become disoriented.

A topographic map should be in your pack, unless the ever popular impossible-to-miss footpath or trail is being hiked on.

should be in your pack, unless the ever popular impossible-to-miss footpath or trail is being hiked on. A compass-map combo is even better for trips involving farther-into-the-wilderness wanderings.

combo is even better for trips involving farther-into-the-wilderness wanderings. If you prefer a digital map, a GPS device will come in handy. A smartphone's GPS is handy for trails where cellular service is available and is easy to help navigate with most map apps, or investing in a GPS designed for outdoor travel for 'off the beaten' paths will pin your location via satellite and is beneficial for retracing your steps when heading back. Make sure these are charged though.

device will come in handy. A smartphone's GPS is handy for trails where cellular service is available and is easy to help navigate with most map apps, or investing in a GPS designed for outdoor travel for 'off the beaten' paths will pin your location via satellite and is beneficial for retracing your steps when heading back. Make sure these are charged though. An altimeter watch can be a bonus tool to use to navigate on a hike, especially above tree line. Since these devices can measure air pressure and/or GPS data, they can provide close estimates of elevation, helping track your progress and location on a map.

2. Sun protection. One big factor that can ruin a Colorado hike is the sun. Getting sun burn or snow blindness (alpine hikes in snow fields) can wreak havoc on your body and experience.

Sunglasses are indispensable. Ultraviolet light (both UVA and UVB) needs to be blocked out 100%. UVA and UVB radiation cause damage to DNA on your skin, UVB radiation can cause cataracts in your eyes.

are indispensable. Ultraviolet light (both UVA and UVB) needs to be blocked out 100%. UVA and UVB radiation cause damage to DNA on your skin, UVB radiation can cause cataracts in your eyes. Sunscreen helps fight the sun's radiation as well. Sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 15 will work, but SPF 30 or higher is recommended for extended time outdoors.

helps fight the sun's radiation as well. Sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 15 will work, but SPF 30 or higher is recommended for extended time outdoors. Sun-protective clothes are a third line of defense. Lightweight synthetic clothes with ultraviolet protection factor (UPF) ratings help immensely as does a full brim hat, which covers not only the face, but neck and ears too.

3. Extra water. You need water to survive, plain and simple. Many factors (age, intensity level, activity being done, body type and duration) come into play in deciding how much extra water you should carry. However, two good rules of thumb are:

1. drink a half liter of water per hour for moderate hiking in moderate temperatures

drink a half liter of water per hour for moderate hiking in moderate temperatures 2. drink a liter of water per hour for strenuous hiking in high temperatures.

Example: A five-mile hike in 65-degree weather walking 2.5 mph warrants between two and two and a half liters of water for the trek.

4. Extra food. Like water, food is vital for survival. Packing the right amount of food varies from person to person, however, packing at least an extra day's worth of food is a good start.

Rule of thumb: On average for a 180-pound person, every mile hiked 100 calories are burned. Packing nuts, dried fruit, energy bars, and jerky or other proteins at a 100:1 (500 calories: 5 miles), will ensure you sustainable amounts of calories if an incident occurs.

5. Extra clothes. What do you need to stay warm if the hike goes south? Hiking in Colorado usually is best in the morning, but if you are staying out longer a simple 'backcountry' set up of a few essential clothing pieces should reside in your pack. Four items that are lightweight but valuable are:

Base layer tops and/or bottoms for insulation and comfort.

tops and/or bottoms for insulation and comfort. Hat or balaclava to keep your head and/or face warm and covered from the elements.

to keep your head and/or face warm and covered from the elements. Socks either wool or synthetic blends that keep your feet as dry as possible.

either wool or synthetic blends that keep your feet as dry as possible. Synthetic jacket or vest to keep you warm, dry, and insulated from the wind.

6. Knife. Extremely handy for a variety of uses, a knife or multitool needs to be on your person or in your backpack indeed. A knife or multitool is great for:

Gear repair

Food preparation

First aid

Whittling wood for kindling or cutting

7. Fire. Reliable supplies for starting and maintaining a fire are needed in case of emergency.

Lighter or waterproof matches are the simplest item to carry and necessary for both below tree line and above tree line outings.

are the simplest item to carry and necessary for both below tree line and above tree line outings. Tea or small candles offer a simple, lightweight flame source that can be placed under wood for ignition of a fire.

offer a simple, lightweight flame source that can be placed under wood for ignition of a fire. Priming paste is also lightweight and easily packable.

is also lightweight and easily packable. Portable stove can be used and is recommended for making fires above tree line when firewood is harder to come by.

Spoke N'ews:

Skiing and riding season isn't over yet, however, the mountain bikers went ahead and took over the slopes after hours Saturday at Arapahoe Basin.

Slush N' Spokes made its return to the slopes of the ski area for a Le Mans-start race down High Noon trail starting from the Black Mountain Lodge.

Riders ran over to their bikes, threw a leg over and jettisoned down the melting snow in a mad dash to the finish line.

Some riders crashed while others hesitantly made their way to the bottom.

"The finish was quite exciting. The first rider came storming down High Noon, 20 plus feet ahead of the rest of the crowd," Marketing Director Taylor Borst said in an email to the Denver Gazette.

"The 6th Alley Deck was packed with spectators cheering and laughing at the participants’ expense. Ten feet from the finish line the 1st place participant lost control and was fumbling to run his bike to the finish, when 2nd place came speeding past him to take the win," he said.

The event originally was held in the 1990s on a different run and was shorter, however, with the 2022 and 2023 races' popularity, the ski area couldn't resist bringing bikes on snow back.

Arapahoe Basin partnered with Summit County Mountain Bike Association (SCOMBA) to plan it, and according to Borst "really weren’t sure what to expect," yet people came up and slid on the snow.

"I rode a fat bike, wouldn't recommend," Brandon Rock who participated in the race said. "Lots of crashing. Make sure you can lower your seat enough to put your feet out which was my biggest mistake. Pretty unique and fun atmosphere, and worth $70 at least once."

"Super fun event, and can't wait to do it again next year," Tyler Jacovetti said. "Being short and running high psi in the front and rear will get you the W."