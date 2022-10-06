Mary went through a process of having a custody evaluation done by a psychotherapist in 2016. She has said the mental health professional who performed the evaluation did not document a history of abuse by her ex-partner, with whom she shares a 12-year-old son. Mary, using a pseudonym at her request, stands for a portrait in her home on Friday, August 5, 2022, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)