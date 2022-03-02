How to help

Send checks to Ukrainians of Colorado, P.O. Box 150054 Lakewood, CO 80215. Make the checks out to Ukrainians of Colorado. You can also send money via Zelle to Ukrainians of Co.

Locations and times to bring medical supplies:

East Alameda Dental, 14591 E. Alameda Ave., Aurora, 9 a.m to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday