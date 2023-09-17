CU had the hype, CSU the hope Saturday night in the Rocky Mountain Showdown, Show-off, Showtime.

But college football’s most fantastic story of 2023 didn’t end here and now. With a 98-yard scoring drive late in the fourth quarter and a two-point conversion, the Buffaloes tied the Rams seconds before the conclusion of regulation. Then, after both teams scored in the first overtime and kicked extra points, the Buffs scored again, and made another two-point conversion, in the second OT and intercepted the Rams in the end zone on their fourth-down try, the show didn’t go on until morning on the East coast.

Colorado ultimately won 43-35.

Colorado State rammed, crammed and jam-packed Colorado for most of Saturday night and had an 11-point advantage in the fourth quarter. The Rams proved they could play with the Buffs and even play better than the Buffs. As shocking as CU has been this season CSU was even more stunning Saturday night. The Buffaloes had become America’s Chosen Team, but the Rams were so near to being Colorado’s First Team.

“This is entertainment, and that was entertaining,’’ said safety Shilo Sanders afterward.

Despite giving back three points, committing six personal foul penalties and giving up an 80-yard interception touchdown, the Rams owned the Buffs and a 21-14 lead at the interlude.

Colorado had all the celebrities and the professional athletes in attendance, networks, a national TV audience, an SRO crowd at Folsom Field and the Sanders Football Family. But Colorado State had the wherewithal, a virtually unknown quarterback with three names – Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi and five offensive players who caught 18 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns and a ferocious defense that troubled CU quarterback Shadeur Sanders and sacked him on his last two plays of the first half.

Only three times before in the history of football in Colorado has frenzy swept the state like The Coach Prime Experience.

The first was in 1977 when the long-suffering Broncos won six consecutive games from the outset, then 12 of 13 during the regular season, beat the mighty Steelers in their inaugural playoff game and outlasted the despicable, dreaded Raiders in the AFC championship to advance to the franchise’s first Super Bowl.

The next was in 1989 as the Buffaloes began the season with a 1-1-1 mark, then reeled off 10 consecutive victories against nationally ranked powers Texas, Washington, Oklahoma, Nebraska and, finally, Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl to become the No. 1 team in college football.

But, until now, nothing could compare to Tebowmania.

Yes, that Timmy Tebow.

In 2011, the former Gators superstar and Heisman Trophy winner, was in his second season with the Broncos after being drafted 25th overall and was merely a curious sideshow as backup quarterback, considered third man on a match, when the team was on the way to a 1-4 record and its seventh straight season without a playoff position.

Over the protests of the offensive assistants, coach John Fox ordered that Kyle Orton be replaced and Tebow be inserted, instead of Brady Quinn, in the home game against the Chargers. The left-hander with the softball-like delivery came thisclose to bringing the Broncos back. On the last play he was flinging in vain for another touchdown. San Diego won 29-24, but the crowd chanted “Tee-Bow," “Tee-Bow,’’ and Tebowmania was born.

What happened was what Fox later would say was the most exciting time he had in 30 years of coaching football. In his first start the Broncos rallied behind Tebow to triumph 18-15 in overtime. After a blowout loss to the Lions, the Broncos, with Tebow performing Old Testament-type comebacks against the Raiders, the Bears and the Chargers in the rematch, the Broncos finished 8-8 and as the first-place team in the AFC West.

International intrigue and football fanatics caused a Tebow fascination, obsession and polarization. Coach Prime is getting the same reaction this season.

For the postseason game against those Steelers (again), Fox considered using Tebow on first and second down and Quinn on third downs. When I asked John Elway in a private interview what he would say to Tebow, his response was: “Pull the (bleeping) trigger.’’

With the best game of his short career Tebow put the Broncos ahead, but Pittsburgh forced overtime. On the first play Tebow pulled the (bleeping) trigger and threw to Demaryius Thomas on a short pass, and the Broncos’ wide receiver raced for 80 yards, a touchdown and the lightning-sudden victory.

The next week Tebow injured his ribs in New England, and the Broncos lost.

That was the end of Tebowmania. The Broncos signed Peyton Manning, and the next day Tebow was traded to the Jets — and never started another game in the NFL.

How long Sandersmania? Three hours, three weeks, three months, three years?