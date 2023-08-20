In the hallowed halls at Colorado’s most legendary golf course the ghosts of tournaments past sprung alive Sunday from framed photographs to watch a young man whose picture will join them soon on the walls.

Runner up Neal Shipley said after his final round defeat to the new United States Amateur champion that nobody could have beaten Nick Dunlap on Sunday at Cherry Hills Country Club.

Nobody? Really? A teenager with a sweet face out of a soap commercial, a syrupy Southern accent that you pour on pancakes and a swing as smooth as Mile Davis on trumpet could have outplayed Ralph Guldah, Byron Nelson, Babe Zaharias, Gary Player, Lee Trevino, Phil Mickelson, Tom Weiskopf, Rory McIlroy, Ernie Els, Arnold Palmer, Ben Hogan or Jack Nicklaus?

Maybe a 19-year-old could win a member-guest, prevail over President Dwight Eisenhower, who used to play at the club regularly, or finish first in a fivesome including John Elway, Peyton Manning, Mike Shanahan and Dan Reeves, who have been Cherry Hill members, and certainly have given a stroke a hole to a sports columnist who kept his drive out of the lake on No. 18, but sliced his second shot in the swimming pool. (“That water usually doesn’t come into play,’’ the long-time pro said).

But Nicklaus – who at Cherry Hills won the U.S. Senior Open and placed second in a U.S. Open here when he was 20 – or Palmer, who shot a 65 in the last round at the U.S. Open at Cherry Hills to win in ‘60 – or Hogan, who twice came close to Open titles at the course with rising peaks as a backdrop?

Surely some kid who signed an agreement to play at college football power Alabama when he was a (home-schooled) freshman couldn’t beat the greatest golfers.

Yet, in what was supposed to be a 36-hole final Sunday morning-afternoon, this kid Nick Dunlap had 16 birdies – 16. And that achievement was in 33 holes because he completed Shipley 4-and-3 even before they reached the sensational 17th, par 5 island green or the magnificent, historic 18th green, where a professional named Andy North once won the National Open when he squirreled in a shaky four-foot putt that the columnist called “North By Northwest’’ and an amateur champion named Mickelson had the flop shot heard round the golf world.

Oh, what about Tiger Woods?

Well, he never played at Cherry Hills – his loss – but Tiger won three U.S. Amateur tournaments after winning three straight U.S. Junior Amateurs.

Dunlap just became only the second player in history to win both U.S. Junior Amateur (2021) and a U.S. Amateur (2023).

“I’m stoked,’’ the college student born in this century said, as you might expect.

Perhaps Shipley was right about Dunlap. In the seven days of the Amateur he beat seven of the highest-ranked amateurs in the world (including No. 1) in medal and match play – after beginning the tournament by going five-over par in his first seven holes – hitting the wrong ball once and four-putting on another green.

All he did Sunday was shoot 66 (with a few gimme’s conceded) in the morning 18. We will never know what number he would have posted in the afternoon because the match was over after 15 holes despite Shipley saying that he himself had played great golf.

The Ohio State graduate student – yes, Buckeyes vs. Crimson Tide – drained a birdie on the 18th hole of the day – as a throng of thousands circled the green or peered from the clubhouse balconies – to tie Dunlap before the pair took a luncheon intermission, then returned to the No. 1 tee, one of the sports most notable because of Arnie. Who also is remembered for asking for a drink at Cherry Hills that was half iced tea, half lemonade.

Cherry Hills must invent a Nick Dunlap drink even if he’s not old enough to consume alcohol in most states. Half Limeade, half Southern Comfort? He ordered a milkshake to celebrate Sunday evening.

It’s not as if Dunlap fell off a turnip truck on University Boulevard in front of Cherry Hills. He has been beating adults in Alabama since he was 14; he qualified for this year’s U.S. Open in the town where Shipley and Nicklaus went to college (Columbus, Ohio), but didn’t make the cut. But he won two amateur invitationals this summer, and Bama Blaster seemed like a professional against the amateurs he triumphed against the past week. Now he will play for the American team in the Walker Cup at St. Andrews, and he will be given passes into the next U.S. Open, The Open and the Masters.

Dunlap overcame a few chunks to become the champ.

He beat the field at famed Cherry Creek and might have beaten all those old pros Sunday.