The Broncos’ biggest bright-lite breakout-buster in Exhibition 1 was their littlest player – “McGLAUGHLIN”.

Only, the name on the back of his No. 38 white jersey was misspelled.

He’s Jaleel McLaughlin, not McGlaughlin.

Remember his name and this new, novel nickname: “Jaleel The Real Deal’’.

McLaughlin is listed on the Broncos’ roster as 5-foot-7 and 187 pounds, but he claims to be three-quarters of an inch taller and five pounds heavier. He will turn 23 three days after the Broncos’ first regular-season game Sept. 10. He seeks to become a backup running back and be undrafted free agent, which has made the team’s final roster for the 20th time in 21 seasons.

Perhaps, because of his diminutive size, it’s appropriate that Jaleel played college football for the Penguins.

“McGlaughlin’’, as 61,717 in Arizona and hundreds of thousands in Colorado watching on TV believed, scored the Broncos’ only rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter and had four rushes for 20 yards and one reception for 12 yards. Jaleel is classified as the Broncos’ fifth and last running back on the first depth chart released reluctantly by Sean Payton.

Javonte Williams didn’t play Friday, so Samaje Perine started and was followed by Tony Jones Jr. and Tyler Badie. McLaughlin was an afterthought inserted for the Broncos’ final possession.

With 4:38 remaining in the game and the ball back at their 13-yard line the Broncos, uh, called McLaughin’s name.

In his first NFL carry the rookie slithered for seven. He picked up four more, then drifted out of the backfield to catch a screen toss from Ben DiNucci and slid around the corner for 12 yards before fumbling out of bounds. With the clock running down, Jaleel was running for five yards, then four yards up the middle untouched for the touchdown.

“The Man With The Wrong Name’’, because the seamstress confused him with offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (who wasn’t even in uniform), celebrated as he appeared to have the winning touchdown in Payton’s opening exhibition.

However, the Cardinals drove to a touchdown and the victory two-pointer.

Chagrined in defeat, Payton didn’t particularly pile praise on the performance of McLaughlin: “Overall, pretty good. He had the ball come out once on one run, but we will see it on tape. We will have a chance to correct it.”

McLaughlin will receive two more chances to please Payton before the cutdown. He will have to beat out Jones and Badie to be on the roster, but Jaleel certainly will have a place on the practice squad if he clears waivers.

With his stature, and a hard life, McLaughlin always must prove himself. He was born in Marshville, N.C., to single parent Tonya McLaughlin, who was laid off from her factory job and lost her apartment when Jaleel was young. Homeless for months, they lived in a Ford parked next to a McDonald’s for meals.

Jaleel moved in with his grandmother. Yet, when she died, he and his mother were taken in by other relatives. At Forest Hills High School, he competed in football as a tailback and was on state championship teams in basketball (as a guard) and track (as a 200- and 400-meter and relay specialist). Notwithstanding McLaughlin rushing for 1,400 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior, he got zero Division I offers, and Division II teams demanded a switch to safety.

Only one coach – at Notre Dame - said Jaleel could play offense. Notre Dame College, not the University of Notre Dame. At the former all-women’s school in his debut, McLaughlin rushed for 302 yards, the Division II record for a player in his first game. Over two seasons he amassed an NCAA-high 4,737 rushing yards and 52 touchdowns.

Jaleel transferred to Division I Youngstown State, where he established the college football career record for rushing – an astounding 8,166 yards, with 79 touchdowns.

He was not invited to the NFL Combine, but, at Youngstown’s Pro Day Jaleel ran the 40 in 4.4, a flash dash that would have been among the Combine’s top sixth.

Regardless of his college credentials, including a business administration degree, McLaughlin was not drafted. He signed with the Broncos because of a $20,000 bonus and $40,000 salary guarantee, and they hadn’t drafted a running back.

Recently Payton did commend McLaughin: “He’s a player you root for. He has a little burst, and there’s some toughness to him.’’ The coach added that Jaleel is the first player at training camp every morning at 5 a.m.

Jaleel is off to a stimulating start. Size doesn’t matter.

Now, if the Broncos can just get the little big man’s name right.