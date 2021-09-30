A memorial service and procession was planned for Thursday to honor Denver Fire Department technician Jeffrey Billingsley, who died during a shift.
The service at Denver First Church will be open to the public. A live stream will also be available.
Billingsley died on Sept. 20 at age 42. Gov. Jared Polis ordered flags on public buildings lowered to half-staff Thursday in honor of Billingsley.
He served in the fire department for more than 19 years, and most recently was assigned to Fire Station 35 at Denver International Airport.
He received recognition for assisting with the rescue of three people from a 2004 fire, according to a news release.
He played drums at events and funerals as a member of the fire department's Pipes and Drums Corps. Billingsley also was a board member of the Denver Fire Department Burn Foundation.
He is survived by his girlfriend Lindsey Foster, parents John and Margaret Billingsley, brother Matt, sister Lisa and nephew Henry.
A procession after the service will start at the church on 3800 E. Hampden Ave. and end at Crown Hill Cemetery at 7777 W. 29th Ave. in Wheat Ridge.
The procession route will be:
- From Denver First Church on Monroe Street to Hampden
- Eastbound on Hampden Ave
- Northbound on Colorado Blvd
- Westbound on Evans Ave
- Northbound on Broadway Blvd (will turn into Lincoln)
- North-West on Speer Blvd.
- Westbound on 29th
- Southbound on Federal Blvd.
- Westbound on 26th Ave.
- Northbound on Irving St.
- Westbound on 29th into Crown Hill Cemetery