Colorado Snowsports Museum celebrates newest Hall of Fame members

Highlighted by an inspiring speech from Renie Gorsuch, the 2023 Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame ceremony took place Sunday in Vail.

"If you want to fuel your dreams, start your business in an abandoned gas station," said Gorsuch, who moved part of the crowd to tears.

During a sunny afternoon in the high country, Renie shared her and her late husband Dave Gorsuch's story to 400-plus attendees, including the likes of Billy Kid and Melanie Mills.

She even brought herself to tears as she accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award from event emcee Chris Anthony, one of the five Annual Recognition awards given out by the Colorado Snowsports Museum and Hall of Fame

"Dave, honey, I'll see you soon enough," she said to applause. "I am filled with joy today. What a gift our life of skiing has been. David and I had a fabulous life together, with one (me) from the deep powder in Colorado and one (him) from the windswept slopes of New England and the Adirondacks, we began our love for the sport of skiing."

Renie and Dave met as 1960 U.S. Olympic Ski Team members. Their romantic beginning started at a gas station in Gunnison, which they converted into a ski shop known at Gorsuch Ltd.

After Renie finished speaking, Anthony said the Colorado Snowsports Museum wouldn't be nearly the museum it is today without the Gorsuch family's help and involvement over the years.

Another highlight from the evening's ceremony included Sandy Hildner's induction. Hildner passed away in 2019 from cancer and received her induction award posthumously. She received a heartfelt speech given by her husband Ernie Hildner with their children standing behind him.

Sandy was the first Olympian woman from the University of Colorado-Boulder, racing downhill in the 1968 Olympics in Grenoble, France.

Ernie spoke of how Sandy was instrumental in pioneering modern ski boots with Lange at the shop when it was in Broomfield in the 1970s.

Sandy was the director of the prototype shop, where ski team members from various countries had their Lange boots fitted and modified. Sandy was a boot and ski tester for the company as well. Sandy was also the first woman coach the Winter Park ski team, a title she held from 1974-77.

"If Sandy was here tonight, she'd thank her children so much for the satisfaction of being her children, the love she had for them, and along with skiing too," Ernie said.

The class of 2023 had five new members: Cheryl Jensen, Hilaree Nelson, Sandy Shellworth Hildner, John Norton and Seth Masia.

The five annual recognition award winners:

—Collegiate: Nora Brand, Filip Forejtek

—Adaptive Athlete of the Year: Kendall Gretsch

—Competitor of the Year: Mikaela Shiffrin

—Top of the Hill: SOS Outreach

—Lifetime Achievement: Renie and David Gorsuch

Most of the annual recognition award winners, including Mikaela Shiffrin, were not in attendance. They shared video messages for the crowd, thanking everyone for being in attendance and looked forward to keeping the skiing lifestyle and importance of skiing alive while they were on the slopes.

The Competitor of the Year award will be renamed the 'Mikaela Shiffrin Competitor of the Year' award starting in 2024.

Anthony had one more piece of Shiffrin news. He was asked recently by Shiffrin's mother Eileen Shiffrin to take on a dubious task — repair a World Cup globe for Mikaela after the base broke while the world champion was driving.