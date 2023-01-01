KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was a valiant effort by the Broncos.
Denver lost its 15th in a row to the Chiefs Sunday, losing 27-24 at Arrowhead Stadium.
Here are three takeaways from the game:
The Rosburg effect
Interim coach Jerry Rosburg made his presence felt on Sunday. The long-time NFL special teams coach made several changes to Denver's special teams unit, firing coordinator Dwayne Stukes and making returner Montrell Washington inactive.
Against the Chiefs, the Broncos' special teams unit kept them in the game, with kicker Brandon McManus making a 49-yard field goal, defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike blocking a field goal and linebacker Alex Singleton forcing a fumble on a punt, which resulted in a Broncos touchdown.
Outten calls plays
The Broncos changed offensive play-callers for the third time this season on Sunday, with offensive coordinator Justin Outten being given the duties. Former coach Nathaniel Hackett called plays for the first nine games before handing it over to quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak in Week 10. Kubiak called six games.
The Broncos' offense was efficient under Outten's direction, totaling 307 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Russell Wilson was 26 of 38 for 222 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Wilson also ran for two touchdowns.
Simmons' interception
Broncos safety Justin Simmons had his sixth interception of the season Sunday, intercepting Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the second quarter. Simmons now has a career-high six interceptions this season, which is also tied for the most this season in the NFL. Simmons hit this mark despite missing five games due to injury this season.
With 27 career interceptions, Simmons now has the second-most interceptions in the NFL since he was drafted in 2016, trailing only Dolphins corner Xavien Howard who has 28.