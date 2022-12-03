Ruthlessness played a big role in the result.

The United States Men’s National Team’s run at the Qatar World Cup came to an end via a 3-1 Netherlands win Saturday. Most expected-goal metrics, a tool used to weigh scoring opportunities, had it as a closer match, but the Dutch were more opportunistic, and their reward is a spot in the quarterfinals.

The United States could have pulled the Dutch out of their rope-a-dope approach in the first three minutes, but Christian Pulisic failed to score the opening goal, as he did in the win over Iran that put the United States into the knockout stage. Instead, Memphis Depay took the first chance for the Netherlands and put the hosts in front in the first 10 minutes.

Tim Weah and Sergino Dest were in good spots for the United States to equalize later in the first half, but the Netherlands duplicated their opening goal just before half time. Daley Blind saw Denzel Dumfries get to the end line on the right wing and play a pass back into the middle of the penalty area. Like Depay, Blind roamed into the middle of the box and beat Matt Turner by taking his shot with his first touch.

That kind of clinical finishing ability would’ve benefited Gregg Berhalter’s squad. Pulisic had a couple of more chances to break through in the second half, but both of his shots hardly challenged Dutch goalkeeper Andries Noppert. Weston McKennie had a chance to settle a pass and shoot in the 53rd minute but lifted his shot just over the bar.

An improbable flick from Haji Wright beat Noppert and brought the Americans within a goal in the 76th minute, but the Netherlands flexed their finishing muscle five minutes later when an unmarked Dumfries volleyed a shot past Turner to seal the result.

The Americans finished with a 17-11 advantage in shots and put eight on target compared to six for the Dutch, but the conversion rate made all the difference.

No No. 9

Priority No. 1 for the next three years is finding someone capable of finishing.

With Pulisic and Gio Reyna on the wings, a promising trio of McKennie, Tyler Adams and Yunus Musah in the midfield and Sergino Dest and Antonee Robinson (or, maybe, Sam Vines) surging forward as wingbacks, chance creation shouldn’t be a problem moving toward the 2026 World Cup. There remains a question who is best suited to finish those chances.

Josh Sargent got the first crack at it against Wales and failed to produce. Tim Weah, playing on the right side, scored the goal in a 1-1 draw. Wright started against England and failed to finish in the scoreless draw. Berhalter went back to Sargent in the all-important 1-0 win over Iran, but the United States’ goal again came from a winger with Pulisic playing hero.

An injury kept Sargent out Saturday, and Berhalter gave Jesus Ferreira the start. After an uneventful first half, Ferreira made way for Reyna, who’s not a natural striker. Sargent, Wright and Ferreira failed to make the most of their opportunity, and there should be an exhaustive search for potential replacements.

Looking forward

There’s an interesting situation for the United States to navigate in the run up to the 2026 tournament.

As hosts, there’s no pressure to qualify, but expectations will be higher than they’ve ever been in the modern era after a strong showing in Qatar. The stars of the United States squad – Pulisic, Dest, Adams, Musah, Weah and McKennie – should return to their top-flight European clubs with a boost of confidence and secure spots in the National Team moving forward. With a deep and growing talent pool, there should be ample competition for plenty of spots on the roster. After a strong showing, 35-year-old center back Tim Ream figures to be the most consequential departure ahead of the next World Cup cycle.

When the tournament returns to North America in 2026, the United States will enter looking to build on the promise shown in Qatar.