DENVER • The Broncos are back in action on Saturday, facing the Bills in Buffalo for their second preseason game. The will take place at 11 a.m. on NFL Network.

Here are five things to watch:

Bills starters vs Broncos backups

Similar to the Broncos' first preseason game against the Cowboys, the majority of Denver's starters are not expected to play Saturday. But the same can't be said for their opponent.

The Bills will play a good amount of their starters in the game, including quarterback Josh Allen. Still, that hasn't changed the Broncos' philosophy.

"No, it's about our team," coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "Our team and our team only. The only time it will ever affect the kind of the things that we do is during the season."

In fact, Hackett looks at Saturday now as an even bigger opportunity than it was previously.

"That's the best evaluation you can possibly get," Hackett said. "We want to see who can come out there and play versus the best in the league. It's an unbelievable opportunity for those guys to step up and show what they can do."

Right tackle competition

One of the position battles that's still ongoing for the Broncos is the one at right tackle. And it might be one of the most crucial this season, as it's clear the Broncos don't have much depth there.

Right now, it's a two-man race between Calvin Anderson and Cam Fleming. And it likely will become a three-man race when Billy Turner is fully healthy. Hackett said the expectation is for Turner to play at right tackle, and while many expect him to start, it's still a competition.

Anderson and Fleming will get the majority of the right tackle snaps Saturday with Turner still out with a knee injury.

“In the end, everything is a competition," Hackett said. "I think that the more different combinations — like I’ve told you guys from the beginning, we want to try to continue to work in people because competition is great. It brings the best out of everybody. You always want people working in, and we’re going to meet everybody. I think the more people we can get in that spot and all the spots — we just want to continue to work different people."

Rookie Brandon Johnson

The wide receiver room still has several competitions forming, as a handful of guys are hoping to land a spot on the 53-man roster. Undrafted rookie Brandon Johnson might be leading the group, though, after a solid performance against the Cowboys last week.

He's had another good week of practice and has been working mostly with the first team. Saturday could be another big opportunity for him to push to make the roster.

“To see him come out there and make some plays in the game and even today," Hackett said Thursday. "I think he had one from (quarterback Russell Wilson) today, which was really great. You just want to see those guys continue to develop and know what to do first. That's always my concern with a young guy because there's so much that they're getting and he's got that down, which is great. Now he just gets to go out there and make plays."

Inside linebacker rotation

The injury to Jonas Griffith last week has sparked an interesting battle at inside linebacker for the Broncos. Alex Singleton, Justin Strnad and new-signee Joe Schobert appear to be the frontrunners in the competition to start alongside Josey Jewell, if Griffith misses time early in the season.

"Justin (Strnad) got in there and played a lot," defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero said. "‘B-Wade’ (ILB Barrington Wade) got in there, obviously Alex (Singleton) has played a lot and has been doing good things. We’ve had a lot of guys step up, and I’m excited to see what Joe Schobert does."

Kickoff coverage

Broncos special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes was not happy with his unit's kickoff coverage last week against Dallas. Stukes said they hope to improve in that area this week and he intends to have kicker Brandon McManus kick it short so his coverage team is forced to tackle.

“To be completely honest, whenever you have missed tackles, it’s never what you wanted," Stukes said. "We had an opportunity to stop Dallas inside the 20 twice and we didn’t do it. A little frustrated by that, but it was our first time in a live setting as far as tackling goes.”