The early signing period for football begins Wednesday and there is plenty of hype in Colorado for the first time in a long time. Colorado coach Deion Sanders is reshaping the Buffs while CSU coach Jay Norvell is bringing in one of the best classes in the Mountain West.
Here is a look at some of the highest rated recruits to come to Boulder and Fort Collins since 2000. Ratings provided by 24/7 sports.
CU Buffs
1. Darrell Scott, running back, Class of 2008, 5-star
2. Marcus Houston, running back, Class of 2000, 5-star
3. Ryan Miller, offensive lineman, Class of 2007, 5-star
4. Russell Lovett, athlete, Class of 2001, 4-star
5. Craig Ochs, quarterback, Class of 2000, 4-star
6. Yuri Wright, cornerback, Class of 2012, 4-star
7. Lynn Katoa, linebacker, Class of 2008, 4-star
8. Quinn Sypniewski, tight end, Class of 2000, 4-star
9. Gabe Nyenhuis, defensive end, Class 2002, 4-star
10. Jon Major, linebacker, Class of 2008, 4-star
CSU Rams
1. Justin Holland, quarterback, Class of 2001, 4-star
2. Damian Henderson, running back, Class of 2023, 3-star
3. Mekhi Fox, athlete, Class of 2022, 3-star
4. Nikko Hall, safety, Class of 2018, 3-star
5. Tyler Smith, wide receiver, Class of 2017, 3-star
6. Isiah Norton, defensive tackle, Class of 2011, 3-star
7. Pete Thomas, athlete, Class of 2010, 3-star
8. Tony Drake, athlete, Class of 2010, 3-star
9. Kennedy McDowell, edge rusher, Class of 2023, 3-star
10. Brandon Crossley, cornerback Class of 2019, 3-star