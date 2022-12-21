Darrell Scott, Archie Donald

Colorado's Darrell Scott (2) runs the ball past Toledo's Archie Donald during the first half of an NCAA college fotball game on Friday, Sept. 11, 2009 in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/J.D. Pooley)

 J.D. Pooley

The early signing period for football begins Wednesday and there is plenty of hype in Colorado for the first time in a long time. Colorado coach Deion Sanders is reshaping the Buffs while CSU coach Jay Norvell is bringing in one of the best classes in the Mountain West.

Here is a look at some of the highest rated recruits to come to Boulder and Fort Collins since 2000. Ratings provided by 24/7 sports.

CU Buffs

1. Darrell Scott, running back, Class of 2008, 5-star

2. Marcus Houston, running back, Class of 2000, 5-star

3. Ryan Miller, offensive lineman, Class of 2007, 5-star

4. Russell Lovett, athlete, Class of 2001, 4-star

5. Craig Ochs, quarterback, Class of 2000, 4-star

6. Yuri Wright, cornerback, Class of 2012, 4-star

7. Lynn Katoa, linebacker, Class of 2008, 4-star

8. Quinn Sypniewski, tight end, Class of 2000, 4-star

9. Gabe Nyenhuis, defensive end, Class 2002, 4-star

10. Jon Major, linebacker, Class of 2008, 4-star

HOLLAND

Colorado State quarterback Justin Holland pumps his fist and looks at the CSU bench after a fourth-quarter completion against New Mexico in Albuquerque, N.M., Friday, Oct. 28, 2005. Colorado State won 35-25. (AP Photo/Jake Schoellkopf)

CSU Rams

1. Justin Holland, quarterback, Class of 2001, 4-star

2. Damian Henderson, running back, Class of 2023, 3-star

3. Mekhi Fox, athlete, Class of 2022, 3-star

4. Nikko Hall, safety, Class of 2018, 3-star

5. Tyler Smith, wide receiver, Class of 2017, 3-star

6. Isiah Norton, defensive tackle, Class of 2011, 3-star

7. Pete Thomas, athlete, Class of 2010, 3-star

8. Tony Drake, athlete, Class of 2010, 3-star

9. Kennedy McDowell, edge rusher, Class of 2023, 3-star

10. Brandon Crossley, cornerback Class of 2019, 3-star