The question the Nuggets are trying to answer is not an if but a when.

Michael Malone seemed confident that the Timberwolves would, at some point, use Kyle Anderson as the primary defender on Nikola Jokic with Rudy Gobert or Karl-Anthony Towns lingering nearby to offer help.

“We know that they're going to get to Kyle guarding Nikola,” the Nuggets coach said after Saturday’s practice at Ball Arena.

The question is when. Nickeil Alexander-Walker started Friday’s game against Oklahoma City, so he could guard Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. That pushed Anderson, a slight 6-foot-9 forward, to the bench.

“The guy that is probably their X-factor is Kyle Anderson,” Malone said. “I mean, that guy's IQ unselfishness and ability to make others better and his versatility to guard lots of different one through five, I think he's going to be a really important part of this series.”

That strategy, something the Nuggets have seen at different times over the course of the past few seasons, leaves Aaron Gordon, a potential X-factor for Denver, space on the perimeter. There will be room for Gordon, a 34.7% shooter from deep in the regular season, to shoot, but he will also have to stay aggressive.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“Aaron, or whoever else Rudy is guarding, has to space correctly, have an attack mindset, but also look to create offense for your teammates,” Malone said. “Create a two on one out there. You're not being guarded by somebody, don't set a ball screen, don't set a pin down.”

At his best this season, Gordon knocked down open shots while also being a physical presence in the post who grabbed offensive rebounds and finished through contact. Rib and shoulder injuries seemed to bother him as the season wore on, but the week between the end of the regular season and Sunday’s Game 1 has been beneficial.

“I feel way better since the All-Star break. I was dying through the All-Star break. Every time I took a breath my rib was popping out place,” Gordon said after Wednesday’s practice. “But my health is good. I feel good. There's always going to be little aches and pains from this time of the season, but as soon as the ball goes up, I don't even feel any of that. I'll leave all of the aches and pains till after the game.”

Malone said the best way to make Minnesota pay for its plan, whenever it gets used, is to get stops. If the Nuggets are running in transition, it will make it harder for the Timberwolves to get their defense set. When the defense is set, the Nuggets coach stressed the importance of playing with a fiery disposition.

“We have to have an attack mindset for 48 no matter who we play, no matter how they're guarding us. The most aggressive team, when you have two really good teams like us and Minnesota, the most aggressive team is going to win,” Malone said.

“We've seen that not just from Minnesota before but from other teams. I think we have a pretty good feel for how to counter that.”