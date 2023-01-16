The juice wore off just in time for Aaron Gordon.
Michael Malone drew up a play to get Gordon the ball with the Nuggets trailing the Magic, Gordon’s former team, by a point with 17.5 seconds left in game and 3.8 seconds on the shot clock Sunday at Ball Arena.
“It always means something. I spent six years out there,” Gordon said of Orlando, which drafted him No. 4 overall in the 2014 draft. “Coming back and playing your old team, it just gives you a little extra juice.”
Gordon began the sequence by setting a hard screen for Jamal Murray. The Magic elected to switch, putting the 6-foot-4 Markelle Fultz onto Denver’s 6-foot-8 power forward. Gordon sealed the smaller defender, and Nikola Jokic delivered a pinpoint pass into the post. Fultz recognized the mismatch and immediately fouled Gordon.
“Great execution by our players coming out of the timeout,” Malone said.
Gordon stepped to the line having made just three of nine attempts, a potential side effect of too much juice. He missed a pair with the Nuggets down two a couple of minutes earlier, but he calmed down and hit both, giving the Nuggets a one-point lead with 16.8 seconds left.
“Same routine,” Gordon said of his mentality stepping to the line. “Maybe a little bit longer and deeper breaths, but at the same time … in my mind I was like ‘Man, I put in hours and hours and hours of work on this. Here it is.’”
The Nuggets might not have needed Jokic’s game-winning 3 just before the buzzer if Gordon had better success at the line earlier in the night, but his ability to produce when it mattered showed his coach a couple of things.
“One, mental toughness and, two, short-term memory,” Malone said. “If you’re thinking about the last play, the last free throw, that’s going to affect the next one. You have to have a next-play mentality. You have to have a short-term memory.”
Gordon finished with a game-high 25 points to go with eight rebounds and five assists. The free throw line wasn’t friendly, but the hopeful All Star made 9 of 13 shots from the field, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range.
“That play was for Aaron Gordon. I had full confidence that he’d either – A, be able to catch the ball and dunk it with 3.8 on the shot clock or catch, gather and he gets fouled, go there and make the free throws,” Malone said. “AG’s had an outstanding season for us.”
Sunday wasn’t the first time Gordon has faced off against the team that drafted him and eventually traded him to Denver ahead of the 2021 trade deadline, but he admitted he’s unable to characterize the biannual matchups against the Magic as just another game. Thanks to Malone’s play call, Gordon’s late free throws and Jokic’s game-winner, the most recent meeting will be remembered fondly.
“It was a great play. He drew it up. It’s a good call. I was just doing my job,” Gordon said. “I was just trying to stay focused and stay present. I was bricking from the free throw line, but I made them when it counted.”
Up next
The Nuggets host Portland at 7 p.m. Tuesday (Altitude TV).