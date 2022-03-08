Denver went into the weekend against rival Colorado College knowing winning the Penrose Cup, awarded to the National Collegiate Hockey Conference’s top team in the regular season, was unlikely.
The Pioneers were four points behind North Dakota, which had won six in a row and lost just once in its last 10. Plus, the Fighting Hawks were playing Omaha, the team third from the bottom in the conference. But Omaha forced North Dakota to overtime on Friday, then beat the Fighting Hawks on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Pioneers (25-8-1, 18-6-0 NCHC) did what they did earlier this season when they maintained the Gold Pan Trophy, they swept CC (9-22-3, 6-17-1).
Denver opened with a 5-0 win Friday before adding a 5-2 victory Saturday.
Those wins put Denver (No. 3 in both the USCHO.com poll and the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine poll) in a tie atop the conference and gave them the Penrose Cup for just the second time in program history.
The Pioneers and Hawks (22-12-1, 17-6-1) will share the Penrose Cup after they both finished conference play with 53 points, but DU will be the No. 1 seed for the NCHC Tournament by gaining the tiebreaker with more conference wins.
Bobby Brink, the nation’s leading scorer, opened the scoring Friday night with a goal and added two assists Saturday. Brink, a junior from Minnesota, is a Hobey Baker candidate and was a second-round pick of the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2019 NHL Draft (34th overall).
Denver sophomore Carter Savoie, who scored twice and had two assists over the weekend, was named the NCHC Forward of the week on Monday. The Edmonton Oilers prospect (4th round of the 2020 NHL Draft, 100th overall) has 20 goals and 20 assists this season.
Marc Pasemko’s goal for the Tigers 1:28 into the third period was the first of the season for CC against the Pioneers. Denver had held the Tigers scoreless for 287:35.
Freshman goalie Matt Davis got more work, stopping 24-of-26 shots Saturday, earning his third career win in his fourth career start.
Veteran starter Magnus Chrona, who had struggled of late, notched his sixth shutout of the season Friday, stopping 19 shots. The six shutouts are the most by a DU goalie since Marc Cheverie in 2009-10.
After DU’s win Saturday, CC coach Kris Mayotte summed up the 5-2 loss succinctly, pointing out just how good the Pioneers can be.
“I didn’t think we were playing bad, but then you look at the scoreboard and it’s 4-0,” Mayotte told The Gazette. “That’s what they have the ability to do.”
Denver will face eighth-place Miami of Ohio in a best-of-three series beginning March 11 at Magness Arena in the quarterfinals of the NCHC Tournament.