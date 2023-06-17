There was still work to be done amid the championship run and ensuing celebration.

While the players were busy winning two games in Miami to help the Denver Nuggets secure the franchise’s first championship, Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth made a trade to add draft capital in the next two years.

As it stands, the Nuggets have two picks early in the second round of Thursday’s draft. The 40th overall selection was Denver’s only pick before the Nuggets agreed to trade a protected first-round pick in 2029 for the 37th overall pick in the upcoming draft, the worst of the Thunder’s four first-round picks in 2024 and a second-round pick next in 2024 to Oklahoma City.

The Nuggets already have this season’s starting five under contract for the next two seasons. Christian Braun and Peyton Watson are also under team control for the foreseeable future. So Denver’s needs in the draft depend on Bruce Brown’s free-agency decision and the group of veterans who have backed up Nikola Jokic at different times this season.

That leaves the Nuggets with a couple of options ahead of Thursday.

With two early second-round picks this year and two first-round picks in 2024, the Nuggets likely have the means to move up in this year’s draft. Here are a couple of players to watch in the event Denver moves into the late first round:

Nick Smith Jr., G, Arkansas

This feels like a typical Nuggets bargain pick should they decide to move up while the 19-year-old is still on the board.

Smith was the top recruit in last year’s high school class and probably would’ve been a lottery pick if not for a knee injury that cost him a good chunk of his only collegiate season. He averaged 12.5 points, 1.7 assists, 1.6 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 17 games on a Razorbacks squad that was loaded with young talent.

At 6-foot-5 with a 6-foot-8 wingspan, he’s got the positional size Booth covets. He projects to be a solid defender and could develop into a solid, three-level scorer off the bench as his jumper continues to develop.

Colby Jones, G, Xavier

If Booth is looking for a player capable of making an immediate impact, Jones could very well be the pick.

In three seasons at Xavier, the 6-foot-5 wing developed from a guy who scored 7.7 per game on 46.4% shooting from the field into a guy who averaged 15 points and shot 50.9% from the field. His 3-point percentage improved from 33.3% as a freshman to 37.8% as a junior. He’s more than just a scorer. Jones averaged 6.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists over his three-year college career.

Should the Nuggets prioritize players who can help almost immediately, Jones’s well-rounded game could be an appealing option if Brown goes elsewhere.

If the price to move into the first round is too rich for Denver’s taste, there’s no shortage of quality options. Here are a few:

Amari Bailey, G, UCLA

The Nuggets were pleased with Peyton Watson’s development over his rookie season, and Bailey is another one-and-done Bruin worthy of consideration - should he be available.

Like Watson, Bailey was one of the most-coveted prospects in his class before heading to Westwood. After posting 11.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists as a freshman, Bailey looked the part in UCLA’s three NCAA Tournament games and impressed NBA teams during his pre-draft workouts.

He’s an intriguing prospect, especially for Denver should Brown decide to cash in elsewhere this offseason.

James Nnaji, C, Nigeria

In a class short on quality bigs after consensus No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama, a second Nnaji could be just what the Nuggets are looking for early in the second round.

Denver already has Zeke Nnaji, another forward or center who’s under contract for next season, but did not play meaningful minutes in the playoffs. James Nnaji is listed between 6-foot-10 and 7-foot tall with a wingspan that’s roughly 7-and-a-half feet long.

The draft range for James Nnaji varies from the late first round into the early-to-mid second. If he’s still around at 37 or 40 and the Nuggets opt not to offer contracts to DeAndre Jordan, Thomas Bryant or Jeff Green, another Nnaji could make a lot of sense as a second-round selection. Connecticut’s Adama Sanogo and Serbian center Tristan Vukcevic could also be options if Nnaji is no longer on the board while the Nuggets look for another option to back up Jokic.