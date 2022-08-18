Starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela and outfielder Charlie Blackmon both left the Rockies game in St. Louis against the Cardinals on Thursday with injuries.

The extent of their injuries is not known.

Senzatela was chasing a ground ball when he fell to the ground, rolling over and immediately grabbing his knee and hamstring area. He had to be helped off the field, unable, it appeared, to put any weight on it. Austin Gomber, a former Cardinal, replaced him.

Blackmon was running to first base in the first inning when he appeared to take a stutter step. He stayed in the game initially, but was removed after the first inning. Wynton Bernard took over in right field.

The Cardinals jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the third inning Thursday after winning the first two games of the series, 5-4 on Tuesday and 5-1 on Wednesday.