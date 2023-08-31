In his MLB Insider, Denver Gazette beat writer Luke Zahlmann takes you around the Rockies and MLB:

Taking a trip to the Atlanta Braves clubhouse is not necessary to see their chemistry, just look to the dugout railing.

Michael Harris II and Orlando Arcia showcase it as they flap their arms like birds on the railing after a teammate's big at-bat. The excitement of players when their teammates do well is contagious.

The Rockies dealt both Brad Hand and Pierce Johnson to the Braves at the trade deadline. In the last month, they have seen what makes the team's dynamic so effective.

"When you have a bunch of veteran players who have been around, it makes it easier to go through the course of 162 games," Hand said. "You can't just go out and spend a bunch of money. You have to have those guys who come up through the organization."

General manager Alex Anthopoulos has been picky with his moves — or lack thereof, at times — and they have crafted the connected mix. Ozzie Albies and Ronald Acuña were the start. At 21 and 20 years old, respectively, the two began their run together in 2018.

Since then, Atlanta has added Austin Riley and Harris from the farm system. Max Fried came up too to join signings like Travis d'Arnaud and trade acqusitions like Matt Olson and Sean Murphy.

The moves have been calculated. Swapping out Olson for Freddie Freeman saved the franchise money, but also gave Anthopoulos more team control over a younger player who fit the timeline of the team's core. The same financial sense rings true in letting Dansby Swanson walk and trading for Arcia to eventually replace him.

Matching personalities and age timelines has created a youthful vibe to go with the team's ascending talent ceiling, all for the 10th-highest payroll in the league.

Only two of the team's eight most consistent starters in the field are over 30 years old.

"It's a credit to the staff (and) the people we have around here," Anthopoulos said after Harris signed his eight-year extension last year. "I've had a lot of our players tell me that they are very grateful for the fact that we have a good group of guys, and that we do spend a lot of time trying to put a good group together — guys (who) get along and make it fun to come to work."

The results of a carefree work environment are showing.

Atlanta is on pace to become the first offense in league history to slug .500 for a season. The group just broke the single-season franchise record for homers with three more in a 7-3 win over the Rockies Wednesday, and still has 30 games to extend the milestone.

The Braves lead the league this year in slugging, homers and hits. They have the sixth-lowest total of runners left of base despite being the best at getting them there.

"It's one of the best lineups I've seen in my 40-plus years," Rockies manager Bud Black said. "There's not a soft spot in that lineup, there really isn't."

The storyline of unity comes at a time when multiple teams around the league are dealing with the opposite.

Chicago's situation has come into the spotlight after several former White Sox came out following their trades and said the organization "lacks discipline." Their now-former general manager Rich Hahn even confirmed the suspicions soon after.

"I think it's important to note that for the past month, you've heard fairly directly from both Grifol and me and others that we realized we had a bit of a cultural problem in this clubhouse," Hahn told reporters after the trade deadline, but before his firing. "That we didn't have a group that was all pointed in the same direction, that was necessarily supporting each other, or going about their business the way that we had wanted this team to go about it."

The San Diego Padres and New York Mets have also had rumblings of clubhouse discontent among their respective, underwhelming years.

Atlanta is showing the power of clubhouse unity, and several of the bottom dwellers across the league are showing how powerful the opposite can be.

It wasn't built overnight, but the Braves are turning into the league's next possible powerhouse. Their 2021 World Series title was convincing enough, but odds have them set to win another in 2023.

Look at the contracts carrying over to next year and the odds will likely say the same in 2024. None of it would be possible without a connected clubhouse.

What I'm hearing

-- Kris Bryant's return may come at a different position than he left, but it also may come soon.

The versatile fielder has been out since July 25 with a fractured left index finger but has had the splint taken off after another round of X-rays on Monday. The scans gave confidence that he could continue working towards a possible return at first base — taking swings in the cage and working in the field to ramp up.

It could also come without much rehab work in the minors after Charlie Blackmon only needed two games with Triple-A Albuquerque before his own return from a broken bone.

-- Monday's fan interaction at Coors Field with Acuña has put the league on notice. Another event just four days earlier has the entire Major League Baseball Players Association rethinking stadium safety measures.

On Aug. 25, two women suffered gunshot wounds at the White Sox's Guaranteed Rate Field. An investigation after has found that the shots did not come from outside the stadium, meaning a firearm made it past the stadium's metal detectors. Just four days later, a pair of fans rushed Coors Field and knocked over Acuña in the outfield before being detained by security.

The two events are causing the MLBPA to take another look at stadium security.

"The Players Association takes player safety very seriously," the MLBPA said in a statement on Tuesday. "Following security incidents, including those on field, our director of security is in immediate contact with MLB security and local authorities where appropriate. In addition to our security experts, our PA player services staff is in daily contact with players — providing updates and any relevant information.

"While the details of the recent incidents in Chicago and Denver are still under investigation, we will be reviewing the club and stadium protocols currently in place, as we do throughout every season, to mitigate the possibility of similar future incidents."

What I'm seeing

-- It's September, which means the next wave of potential impact players will get their chance as active rosters expand to 28.

Nolan Schanuel, the Angels' 11th overall pick in this year's draft, made the climb in just 21 minor league games. After his single on Wednesday, he broke the franchise's record thanks to a hit in his first 10 major league games.

The Yankees are already set to promote their No. 2 prospect Jasson Domínguez and No. 8 Austin Wells according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. MLB.com's Joel Sherman also reported the New York Mets will call up their No. 4 prospect Ronny Mauricio.

As of now, the Rockies' recent call-up of slugger Hunter Goodman appears it will be their biggest. Third baseman Aaron Schunk and reliever Victor Vodnik could also be in the mix for late-season playing time, though a positional log jam may prevent the former from reaching the Colorado infield before 2024.

September is a fun time for baseball's youth. And it's already starting with a bang.

Minor League Minute

-- The Rockies top prospect is continuing his rise on the farm.

No. 1 prospect Adael Amador was recently promoted to Double-A Hartford and made a quick impact. In his third game with the Yard Goats, the infielder launched a solo homer into the right-field second deck of Dunkin' Donuts Park.

Across three levels this year, Amador is slugging .529 and has hit 12 home runs to go with his 14 stolen bases in 63 games. The switch hitter isn't ready for September's roster expansion and call-up chances, but has shown he could be an impact player for the Rockies within the next two years on his current trajectory.