Colorado Avalanche players celebrate the opening goal by Artturi Lehkonen behind Columbus Blue Jackets' goalkeeper Joonas Korpisalo, right, during the 2022 NHL Global Series ice hockey match between Colorado Avalanche and Columbus Blue Jackets in Tampere, Finland, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (Emmi Korhonen./Lehtikuva via AP)

 Emmi Korhonen

Avs 5, Blues Jackets 1

WHAT HAPPENED: The Avalanche took their talents to the world stage, dominating the NHL Global Series in Finland. They swept the Blue Jackets, taking the second game 5-1 Saturday. Goals came from five players, with Artturi Lehkonen, Martin Kaut, Logan O'Connor, Devon Toews and Alex Newhook all finding the back of the net. 

STAR OF THE GAME: Nathan MacKinnon had nine assists before boarding a flight to Finland earlier this week. He now has 16 after getting four on Friday and three on Saturday. 

RETURN OF THE MAKAR: This trip may have been the boost Cale Makar needed. His defense was exceptional all series, including breaking up the Blue Jackets' 2-on-1 opportunity in the second period. He also had three assists. 

WHAT'S NEXT: Avs get a few days to adjust back to Mountain time before hosting the Predators on Thursday (7 p.m., Altitude TV). 