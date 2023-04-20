Alexandar Georgiev makes a big save at a critical moment on home ice and the Avalanche goaltender does his best to tune out what comes next.

An 18,000-person chant breaks out from the sellout crowd at Ball Arena. Here it comes again. Georgiev hears their voices loud and clear...

“GEORGIE! GEORGIE! GEORGIE!”

“It’s really cool. An amazing feeling. I’m grateful for that,” Georgiev said earlier this week in reaction to the crowd sometimes roaring his name. “You try not to let it get into your head too much. It’s a fun moment. You just focus back on the game.”

It’s likely that Georgiev will need to hear his name chanted, often, for Colorado to advance past the Seattle Kraken in their first-round series. Georgiev’s debut as a starting goaltender in the Stanley Cup postseason didn’t go as planned.

In Game 1, he made 27-of-30 saves in a 3-1 loss to Seattle. But it’s unfair to pin it all on Georgiev. Two Kraken goals resulted from Avalanche defensive breakdowns. It’s why coach Jared Bednar didn’t think twice about putting Georgiev back in net Thursday for a pivotal Game 2 at Ball Arena.

“I have a lot of belief in Georgiev,” Bednar said after morning skate. “What he’s going to be able to do (Thursday) and moving on in the series. I would say (Game 1) was a pretty good game from him. They definitely earned the goals that they got (from) mistakes by us and turnovers by us. … I expect him to keep doing the job he’s been doing for us the second half of the season.”

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Georgiev carries himself with the confidence of a postseason veteran despite his lack of experience. Are there nerves? He said: “I would say it’s just exciting. I don’t think about it every single second of the day. I’m sure it will be a little bit more adrenaline than usual. … But that’s fine, too. I think maybe it helps a bit as well. I wouldn’t say it’s too different.”

Backup goaltender Pavel Francouz has gotten to know Georgiev well as fellow Russian speakers in the dressing room. Francouz also played a critical role last year with six postseason starts (6-0) to help Colorado hoist the Stanley Cup. Francouz said it’s been “fun to watch (Georgiev) play and kind of grow during the season.”

#Avs Jared Bednar confirms that Alexandar Georgiev will be back in net for Game 2 versus Seattle.“I have a lot of faith in Georgiev. What he’s going to be able to do tonight and moving on in the series.” pic.twitter.com/8QHH1Urbvc — Kyle Fredrickson (@kylefredrickson) April 20, 2023

His playoff advice to Georgiev is simple.

“I feel like you just have to continue what you’ve done,” Francouz said. “He played so many games this year. I don’t think he has to change a single thing. Just keep rolling and enjoy it. … Take it as a gift.”

Georgiev isn’t big on superstitions. No playoff beard. Fans might chant his name, but much of his bravado stems from an immovable belief in his new teammates.

“You get a chance to win every night,” Georgiev said. “The D core is amazing. So much skill here. I was just excited and grateful for the opportunity.”