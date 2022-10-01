DENVER — Josh Manson missed the beginning of Colorado Avalanche training camp for the best reason.
His family is growing.
Manson’s wife, Julie, gave birth last week to their second daughter, Pepper June Manson, much to the delight of her NHL dad. Manson returned to the Colorado dressing room this week at the team’s practice facility to discuss fatherhood, his Stanley Cup celebration, his four-year contract extension and more.
Note: Some questions have been edited for clarity.
Q: Congratulations on your growing family. How are the new baby and mom doing?
A: “They’re both doing great. The older one (loves) being a big sister and having the baby around. That was important. Because you never know how they’re going to react. … My wife is doing awesome. She’s a rock star. She handles everything with the babies, doesn’t complain about it and gets no sleep. It’s a tough job for sure what she does.”
Q: Is it difficult to focus on training camp with a newborn at home?
A: “No, not really (losing) focus, when you’re a professional. When you’re at the hospital, you’ll go through things. But we have a good support system. My mother-in-law is here right now, and my mom will come down at some point. We’ll rotate. It will be good.”
Q: What factored into your decision to re-sign on a four-year contract with the Avalanche this offseason?
A. “It was somewhere that immediately my wife and our family were comfortable. That was a big thing. The way the organization treated you. … The success of the team and the guys within the team, knowing that we could have good contending teams for the years to come, that was obviously an important (part) of it. Then just enjoying Colorado, Denver, the area and the way the city reacted after we won. You could just tell how passionate everybody was. … It ended up being a really easy decision.”
Q. Describe your Stanley Cup celebration in Saskatchewan this summer wake surfing with the trophy.
A. “We went up to the lake where I grew up. My dad’s parents had a place there and then my dad bought a place. We’ve been there my whole life. We celebrated up there and had a bunch of family and friends. It was really special. … I didn’t get a whole bunch of time behind the boat with it.”
Josh Manson is not just a talented hockey player. Another calling? (Christopher Lake, SK) #StanleyCup @Avalanche @NHL @HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/Df6uuA2g6w— Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) August 5, 2022
Q. How did your father, Oilers’ assistant coach David Manson, react to you winning the Cup?
A. “My dad played for 17 years and never won it. He got really close. … He wasn’t put down at all by me winning it and not him. He was completely supportive of me the entire way. … That was my dream as a kid, to share that with him, knowing that he hadn’t won it. … That moment with him, I’ll never forget it for the rest of my life.”