PITTSBURGH — Evan Rodrigues sat on the visiting bench for Penguins morning skate to catch up with old friends.

Rodrigues spent two-plus seasons in Pittsburgh (2019-22) before signing in free agency last summer with the Avalanche. His bonds with former teammates remained strong, though, in a 2-1 overtime loss Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena.

“I don’t have one negative thought or negative thing (to say) about this city or organization,” Rodrigues said before the game.

The love is mutual.

“He’s an awesome guy, and obviously, we miss him around here,” Penguins forward Teddy Blueger said.

Pittsburgh forward Kasperi Kapanen added: “He’s obviously playing well. He’s a great guy and we all miss him. It will be fun to see him out there tonight.”

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Rodrigues, playing on Colorado's second line with J.T. Compher and Mikko Rantanen, was active offensively against the Penguins with six shots on goal. None found the net. But the jump in his game stemmed from an appreciation for how Pittsburgh molded his career.

His breakout NHL season in 2021-22 — recording 43 points (19 goals) while appearing in every regular season game — turned Rodrigues into one of the most sought-after players in free agency. He told local Pittsburgh media that it “would have been great to come back” with the Penguins. However, the “business of the game” led Rodrigues to Colorado, he said.

“E-Rod was a great player for us,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “I think his versatility is one of his greatest strengths. He was a guy that we moved all around the lineup. He can play center, he can play the wing, he can kill penalties and you can put him on a power play. He played on our top power play unit at times. … I know he’s bringing the same to the Avs.”

Sullivan is correct.

Rodrigues has tallied 26 points (11 goals) this season in Colorado while playing throughout the lineup to adjust for top-six forward injuries. His skill, deception and defensive responsibility are ultra-valuable in the Avalanche’s push toward the postseason. Coach Jared Bednar said “huge” when asked to describe the impact of Rodrigues landing in Colorado.

“A high-end skilled player who is going to help your team produce offense and is still a responsible checker for us,” Bednar continued. “I like the way he plays with the puck.”

What’s next: The Avalanche (27-18-4) travel to face the Tampa Bay Lightning (32-16-2), 5 p.m. Thursday (ESPN) at Amalie Arena.