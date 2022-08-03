The Avalanche bolstered its forward depth with the free agent signing of Anton Blidh to a one-year contract, the team announced on Wednesday.

Blidh, 27, played his last six NHL seasons with the Boston Bruins. The left winger is coming off a career-best year with nine points (two goals) in 2021-22. He is a former sixth-round pick of the 2013 NHL draft.

Blidh — a 6-foot-1 and 197-pound Sweden native — has played most of his career in the American Hockey League over 278 games with Boston’s affiliate, the Providence Bruins, with 88 points (46 goals). Blidh is expected to join the Colorado Eagles (AHL) before possibly making his Avalanche debut next season.

New Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland has been active since July 11 in filling the role of now president of hockey operations Joe Sakic. The team re-signed major contributors in forward Darren Helm, defenseman Josh Manson and forward Valeri Nichushkin. Colorado also signed defenseman Brady Hunt from the Canucks.

But the status of second-line center Nazem Kadri still looms large ahead of Avalanche training camp next month. Kadri remains unsigned after producing career-high numbers (87 points) last season in helping Colorado to win the Cup. It is possible that he will remain in Colorado, however, it would likely require an Avs trade to free up the cap space needed to sign Kadri.

The Avalanche begins its slate of six preseason games on Sept. 25 at the Minnesota Wild.