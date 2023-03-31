Who’s done a better coaching job this season — Avalanche's Jared Bednar or Nuggets' Michael Malone?

Kyle Fredrickson, Avalanche beat writer

Answer: Bednar

Odds are stacked against Colorado hoisting another Stanley Cup this season, but consider all the variables, and it’s clear that Jared Bednar is coaching at a championship level. Check the numbers.

The Avalanche, with injuries up and down the lineup all season, have used 43 different players this season (a franchise record). Captain Gabe Landeskog has been out all year. And yet, with eight games left, Colorado still finds itself right in the playoff mix with an opportunity to win the Central Division.

How did they do it?

Bednar’s steady leadership and smart lineup decisions laid the foundation. His even demeanor through the highs and lows of a long season reflects his championship pedigree in the ECHL, AHL and NHL. It’s tough to reach the mountaintop in sports. It’s even harder to stay there. This Avalanche team proves it has the moxie to compete for years to come, even while facing adversity, thanks to Bednar.

Picking him is no disrespect to Malone in this debate, either. He’s a truly great coach. But his validation comes with an NBA title. Is this the year he joins Bednar in the championship club?

Vinny Benedetto, Nuggets beat writer

Answer: Malone

Let’s see if I, like Kyle, can make the case for Michael Malone without disparaging another very worthy candidate.

This Nuggets season started with as much anticipation as any in the franchise’s recent history thanks to a couple of seasons of suppressed expectations. All Malone has done is kept the Nuggets atop the Western Conference dating back to the 2022 portion of the schedule. The Warriors, Clippers and Suns seemed to be more popular early picks to win the Western Conference, but none of those teams have threatened Denver’s lead down the stretch. While the Nuggets have maintained a comfortable lead over Memphis for much of the second half of the season, it hasn’t always been easy.

There have been minor injuries that sidelined starters Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon for stretches. The bench has required constant tinkering. The Bones Hyland situation soured quickly, and the new additions acquired to help haven’t had the expected impact, making life even more difficult.

If not for Mike Brown’s miraculous work in Sacramento, Malone would be a top candidate for the Coach of the Year award. He can settle for the best coach in Denver this year.