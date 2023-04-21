MORRISON, Colo. — Bandimere Speedway will be leaving its location in Morrison following the 2023 season after the family agreed to sell the land and property.

The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) said in a joint release with the Bandimere family Friday that the 2023 Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals taking place July 14 to 16 will be the last event at the track that opened in 1958.

The Bandimere family is proactively looking for another possible location in the Denver area where a new facility could be built.

"They’ve worked with investors on a possible new track and facility location, with the goal being a short hiatus in the area and the continuation of NHRA Drag Racing in Denver," NHRA said in the release.

“Our family has been involved in the automotive business for the past three generations through parts sales and machining, individual racing competition, industry innovations, and the operation of our speedway in the beautiful Colorado foothills,” states John Bandimere Jr., second-generation owner and operator.

“We have been blessed to occupy one of the most unique places in our state and feel that our commitment to the sport is not done yet. It’s part of the fabric of our family’s life, and we’re hopeful that another equally unique location can be found to continue the legacy that was started by my parents over six decades ago.”

The 2023 season marks Bandimere Speedway's 65th anniversary, and a special ceremony is scheduled to take place during the Mile-High Nationals in July.

The NHRA said leadership is also with member tracks not on the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series circuit to host future national events, including replacing the Denver date on the 2024 schedule.

“We at the NHRA want to thank the Bandimere family for their remarkable commitment to drag racing over the past 65 years,” NHRA President Glen Cromwell said.

“NHRA Drag Racing at Bandimere Speedway has provided so many incredible moments for our drivers, race teams, fans, and partners. We look forward to celebrating the 65th anniversary this year to close out this chapter at Bandimere Speedway and remain optimistic about future opportunities to have NHRA Drag Racing stay in the Denver area and to continue to work with the Bandimere family in the future.”

The NHRA said the track known as "Thunder Mountain" has offered one of the tour's most unique challenges.

"With competitors racing at an elevation of nearly 6,000 feet, it affects everything from engine tune-ups to aerodynamics, posing a major test each year for drivers and race teams," the statement said.