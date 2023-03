Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Creighton (-10, -110) against Princeton: The Bluejays are on a roll and end the run of the Tigers.

2. Miami (+7.5, -110) against Houston: The Hurricanes have had a strong showing this tourney and they keep it close with the Cougars.

3. Texas (ML, -185) against Xavier: The Longhorns keep it rolling and move on to Elite 8.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 107-92)