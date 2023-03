Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Grizzlies at Nuggets (-5.5, -110): Denver got blown out in Memphis about a week ago. That doesn't happen in Ball Arena.

2. Suns (-6, -110) at Bulls: Kevin Durant is back for Phoenix and the Suns looked scary on Wednesday night in his debut.

3. Jets at Oilers (ML, -160): Edmonton can give the Avs a little help with win over the Jets.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: (94-79)