Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. A.J. Brown (+120) any time TD: The receiver is a good choice to score for the high-powered Eagles offense.

2. Virginia (-5.5) against Duke: The Blue Devils are struggling and face another tough road test.

3. Nuggets (-9.5) against Hornets: Denver bounces back and beats one of the worst teams in the league.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 70-71)