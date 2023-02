Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Nuggets (+1.5, -110) vs. Grizzlies: Denver can make a statement Saturday they are not giving up the top spot in the West.

2. Knicks (-3, -110) vs. Pelicans: New Orleans is on a slide without Zion Williamson.

3. Avs (ML, -135) vs. Flames: Another game where Colorado can climb the standings.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: (87-77)