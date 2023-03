Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Kings (+3.5, -110) at Suns: Phoenix is rolling but will be missing Kevin Durant. Sacramento has been good on the road and should keep it close.

2. Rangers (ML, -155) at Sabres: I like New York as a road favorite.

3. Saint Louis vs. VCU (-5, -110): The Rams look for their third win this season over Saint Louis.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: (97-86)